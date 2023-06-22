Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Soaking weekend rain may finally relieve drought

May-June so far has been the driest in recorded history in Duluth.

drought yard
A dry yard covered in brown, crunchy grass in Duluth's Kenwood neighborhood Thursday. The past seven weeks have been the driest period on record for Duluth, according to the National Weather Service.
John Myers / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 10:48 AM

DULUTH — After the snowiest winter on record and an April that saw flooding across the Northland, Mother Nature turned off the spigot fast, creating the driest May-June so far in the city's recorded history.

It was the third-driest May on record in Duluth (just 0.8 inches of rain fell) and June so far is the driest ever.

Through Thursday, Duluth has received only 0.5 inches of rain for the month, drier than even 1910 with just 0.8 inches at this point, according to data from the National Weather Service in Duluth, which has accurate records dating back to 1871.

What is so unusual about this drought is not only its rapid onset — forecasters have referred to it as a “flash drought” — but also the timing. June is usually the wettest month of the year in the Northland, when Duluth averages 4.4 inches of rain. Most dry spells in the Northland don’t set in until July or August.

The past seven weeks have been the driest period ever for Duluth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From May 1 until today (June 22), this is the driest it's ever been, with just 0.85" total. Just from that perspective, this dry period is quite anomalous,’’ said Joshua Sandstrom, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Duluth. “We've gone from well above average precipitation, with plenty of snow in the spring , quickly into this dry spell.”

midwest drought conditions.jpg
Contributed / U.S. Drought Monitor

The U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday upgraded the drought to “severe’’ in the Twin Ports area with “moderate’’ drought now covering much of Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin.

So far, the drought has made for lots of sunny days and likely helped reduce what has been a nuisance crop of mosquitoes. But the drought is dropping river and lake levels fast — even Lake Superior has slowed its rise — and it’s likely this year’s wild berry crop may be diminished, bad news for bears and human pickers alike.

The good news is that the strangely dry weather pattern may be about to break, with good chances of rain starting Thursday right through the weekend and into next week.

“We are looking at a very good chance for widespread accumulating rain over the weekend as a somewhat spring-like storm is expected to pass through,’’ Sandstorm said. “We will have chances for scattered rain/storms through Friday, then more of a widespread soaking rain for Saturday and Sunday. We may even have some minor flooding chances associated with the rain due to dry soils, which can cause water to flow across rather than saturate in.”

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Woman poses for a portrait
Local
Minnesota State names Hanson FDLTCC president
Anita Hanson has worked at FDLTCC since 1994, most recently as acting president.
June 22, 2023 09:04 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Duluth City Hall
Local
Duluth seeks new leader as it looks to foster economic development
An economic development audit shows the city has room to improve its project approval process.
June 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
FILE: PolyMet
Local
Minnesota Supreme Court reinstates environmental groups' challenge of NorthMet air permit
A lower court had said the petition to appeal was improperly served to company attorneys one day outside the 30-day window.
June 21, 2023 05:34 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
xxxx21.N.DNT.TalonC3.jpg
Local
State begins review of proposed nickel mine near Tamarack
Talon plans to send its nickel concentrate to electric car maker Tesla, but there are concerns over potential pollution from the mine.
June 21, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Wreckage of small plane in the trees.
Local
Authorities ID victims in fatal plane crash north of Duluth
The sheriff's office was called to the downed plane at 8:12 a.m.
June 21, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Matters of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for June 21, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
June 21, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A courtroom gavel
Local
Charges: Brimson bait shop owner pondered abducting children
Previously convicted of possessing child pornography, the 46-year-old faces nearly four dozen new charges.
June 21, 2023 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Superior's mayor and Wisconsin's governor.
Local
Evers highlights shared revenue law during Superior stop
State aid in Douglas County will increase $3.6 million for all units of government under the new law.
June 21, 2023 11:15 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
high school athletic complex
Local
Denfeld sports stadium renamed after 2 coaching greats
“Public School Stadium” is now “Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field.”
June 20, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Woman applies smoke around the bees
Local
Carlton County Extension offers workshop for the 'littlest livestock'
Workshop participants got to suit up under the summer sun on Friday, June 16 to experience beekeeping hands-on at Hampton Homestead in Barnum, owned by Renae and Ryan Hampton.
June 20, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: 2 men die in plane crash
June 22, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: In 1983, Superior committee approves 2 a.m. liquor sales, eliminating 'blue laws'
June 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Police officer who shot man through door returns to duty
June 21, 2023 08:40 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Woman poses for a portrait
Local
Minnesota State names Hanson FDLTCC president
June 22, 2023 09:04 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
The exterior of a new restaurant.
Business
Taco Bell opens on London Road
June 21, 2023 05:34 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
xxxx21.N.DNT.TalonC3.jpg
Local
State begins review of proposed nickel mine near Tamarack
June 21, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
091919.S.DNT.NCHC.C30.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs goalie great Hunter Shepard wins AHL's Calder Cup, named postseason MVP
June 22, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens