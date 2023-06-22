Soaking weekend rain may finally relieve drought

DULUTH — After the snowiest winter on record and an April that saw flooding across the Northland, Mother Nature turned off the spigot fast, creating the driest May-June so far in the city's recorded history.

It was the third-driest May on record in Duluth (just 0.8 inches of rain fell) and June so far is the driest ever.

Through Thursday, Duluth has received only 0.5 inches of rain for the month, drier than even 1910 with just 0.8 inches at this point, according to data from the National Weather Service in Duluth, which has accurate records dating back to 1871.

What is so unusual about this drought is not only its rapid onset — forecasters have referred to it as a “flash drought” — but also the timing. June is usually the wettest month of the year in the Northland, when Duluth averages 4.4 inches of rain. Most dry spells in the Northland don’t set in until July or August.

The past seven weeks have been the driest period ever for Duluth.

“From May 1 until today (June 22), this is the driest it's ever been, with just 0.85" total. Just from that perspective, this dry period is quite anomalous,’’ said Joshua Sandstrom, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Duluth. “We've gone from well above average precipitation, with plenty of snow in the spring , quickly into this dry spell.”

The U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday upgraded the drought to “severe’’ in the Twin Ports area with “moderate’’ drought now covering much of Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin.

So far, the drought has made for lots of sunny days and likely helped reduce what has been a nuisance crop of mosquitoes. But the drought is dropping river and lake levels fast — even Lake Superior has slowed its rise — and it’s likely this year’s wild berry crop may be diminished, bad news for bears and human pickers alike.

The good news is that the strangely dry weather pattern may be about to break, with good chances of rain starting Thursday right through the weekend and into next week.

“We are looking at a very good chance for widespread accumulating rain over the weekend as a somewhat spring-like storm is expected to pass through,’’ Sandstorm said. “We will have chances for scattered rain/storms through Friday, then more of a widespread soaking rain for Saturday and Sunday. We may even have some minor flooding chances associated with the rain due to dry soils, which can cause water to flow across rather than saturate in.”