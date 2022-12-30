99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Snowplow driver strike possibly averted; Teamsters reach tentative deal with St. Louis County

The Teamsters Local 230 have reached a tentative agreement with St. Louis County for a 3-year contract.

Three snowplows sit inside a garage.
Three St. Louis County Public Works snowplows are on display inside the Public Works garage in Pike Lake. Each will last approximately 12 years and cover more than 300,000 miles in that time.
Contributed / St. Louis County
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
December 29, 2022 08:56 PM
DULUTH — After five months of negotiation and mediation, the Teamsters Local 320 has reached a tentative agreement with St. Louic County administration for a three-year contract, averting a possible strike.

“This agreement is victory and one that both parties can be proud of,” said Teamsters Local 320 President Erik Skoog. “Labor disputes are tough, real tough, but this agreement gives St. Louis County greater opportunities to recruit and retain its public works staff.”

The union represents 165 snowplow drivers and other public works employees.

St. Louis County confirmed the tentative agreement in a statement.

"The contract demonstrates our commitment to both our employees as well as the residents and businesses we serve," read a statement from St. Louis County. "This marks agreements reached with the three largest bargaining units representing more than 1,200 county employees. We look forward to productive discussions with the remaining bargaining units in the coming weeks."

The agreement includes a 3% general wage increase each year of the contract, a crane licensure stipend, insurance premium protection, a new apprenticeship program and a $0.25 per hour stipend toward winter gear and other supplies, which had been a key point of contention between the parties.

Skoog said he heard from the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services early Thursday morning after meeting with the union's negotiation committee last week. Members had voted to authorize a strike by rejecting the county's offer on Dec. 19. The earliest the union could have filed its intent to strike was Jan. 1.

"We went through, line by line, what we still have open and created a document which conceded the wage piece, but enhanced other parts of their final offer," Skoog said. "And I got a phone call from the BMS and we just started having those conversations and by this afternoon it was wrapped up."

The deal will be brought back to the teamsters to ratify, something which Skoog said he was excited to do.

"We're excited to bring it back to the membership and we're very confident it'll be ratified overwhelmingly," Skoog said. "We look forward to the next three years working on that labor management relationship with the county."

