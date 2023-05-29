99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Smelt parade returns to Canal Park with parade, silver-clad participants

The parade celebrates the running of the smelt: small, silver-colored fish that swim in Lake Superior up to rivers to spawn.

A large silvery elaborate cardboard fish costume, wearing a crown, piloted by two people makes its way under a facsimile Lift Bridge in a park by Lake Superior.
The Smelt Queen leads the Magic Smelt Parade in Canal Park on Sunday by going under a facsimile version of the Aerial Lift Bridge.
Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Today at 7:24 PM

DULUTH — Canal Park was a little fishier Sunday afternoon as many people dressed in silver carrying aluminum fish on sticks or clad with papier mache fish heads gathered for the 11th annual Magic Smelt Parade.

Children line up to limbo under a model bridge to enter an outdoors parade.
Children clad in silver andwaving silvery fish on sticks limbo under a model version of the Aerial Lift Bridge as musicians play the "Limbo Rock."
Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune

The parade celebrates the running of the smelt: small, silver-colored fish that swim in Lake Superior up to rivers to spawn. In honor of the fish and to celebrate the end of winter, the parade encourages attendees to wear silver and dress up as or carry silver fish on sticks as they make their way on the parade route.

The parade started with a performance by the Brass Messengers, a Twin Cities-based second-line band. This year the group played limbo-themed music as members of the Smelt Queen’s royal court entered by limboing under a facsimile Aerial Lift Bridge.

Parade organizer Jim Ouray, dressed as Neptune, then addressed the crowd and introduced the Smelt Queen and her royal court and guard.

Two people carry silvery fish made out of tin foil on sticks outdoors.
Mike and Kelly Boedigheimer of Duluth wave silver fish on sticks while dressed up as a smelt and Elvis.
Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune

Two members of the silvery horde of parade attendees were Kelly and Mike Boedigheimer of Duluth, who were at the parade for the first time. They’d heard about it before via Facebook and always wanted to check it out but hadn’t made it.

The couple were dressed in bright shiny outfits that Kelly said they bought for the upcoming Grandma’s Marathon.

“We always have an Elvis at our water stop along the route and so I got this shiny top and thought, you know what, that looks like fish scales! They'll be perfect for today,” Kelly Boedigheimer said.

A woman wearing a silver crown and a man wearing a silvery hat stand in front of the Lift Bridge in Canal Park.
Liesa and Niall Klyn don hats created by their children as part of the Magic Smelt Parade on May 28, 2023.
Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune

Liesa and Niall Klyn attended the parade last year and said they had such a good time that they looked into getting involved this year.

“We did the workshops and both of our kids are dressed up over there; our son is in the fish head costume with a hard hat and our daughter is in the blue robe with the fleur-de-lis on it,” Liesa Klyn said. “They helped us put together our outfits this morning.”

052923.Smelt.LoefflerKemps
Seth, Hannah and Mariah Loeffler-Kemp wear their quickly put-together smelt-inspired outfits.
Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune

Seth, Hannah and Mariah Loeffler-Kemp also prepared their outfits Sunday morning. The three siblings compared the outfit creation to a challenge like the ones they faced when they participated in Destination Imagination, a STEAM challenge tournament all three competed in.

Postcard that reads "Greetings from Northlandia. Wonder with us!"
READ MORE QUIRKY DNT STORIES IN OUR NORTHLANDIA SERIES
This is Northlandia: a place to bring your curiosity, because you will find curiosities. In this series, the News Tribune celebrates the region's distinctive people, places and history. Discover the extraordinary stories that you just might miss if you're not in the right place, at the right time, ready to step off the beaten path with no rush to return.
December 13, 2022 12:11 PM

“What’s great about the smelt parade is that there’s such a great variety of smelt,” Hannah said.

“Yes there’s all different kinds of smelt,” Mariah added. “You can be a cowgirl smelt or an alien smelt, whatever you want to be.”

“It really brings the smelt community together,” Seth said. “It’s like a giant smelt reunion.”

052923.Smelt.SmeltHeads.JPG
People wearing smelt heads with various personalities dance in front of the crowd gathered near the Aerial Lift Bridge.
Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune

All three have attended the smelt parade before, unlike Amy and Anna White, sisters who watched the parade pass by along the Lakewalk.

“I’d heard of it before, but I’d never seen it,” Amy said. “It’s so much bigger than I’d expected. We got a lot of ideas of what you could do for costumes. We’ll have to come back next year.”

052923.Smelt.Parade.JPG
Magic Smelt Parade attendees make their way along the Lakewalk following the Smelt Queen .
Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune
more by teri cadeau

Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
