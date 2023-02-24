99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Small plane crashes off Grassy Point in Duluth

The plane is partially submerged in the St. Louis River and responders are looking for any survivors, St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay said in a tweet.

Emergency vehicles lined up near Grassy Point. A large bridge spans the background and the ground is covered in snow.
Emergency vehicles near Grassy Point in Duluth respond to a small-plane crash Friday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
February 24, 2023 05:21 PM

DULUTH — A small plane crashed off Grassy Point in West Duluth late Friday afternoon, a Duluth police officer confirmed to a News Tribune reporter on the scene.

According to a tweet from St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay, the plane involved was described as small, and was partially submerged in the water of the St. Louis River. Ramsay said St. Louis County Rescue Squad personnel were attempting to search for survivors. Few other details are available at this time.

Just before 5 p.m., a News Tribune reporter could see several fire trucks and Duluth Police Department squads leaving the Grassy Point area but many emergency vehicles, including several rescue squad vehicles, remain at the scene.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
