Small plane crashes off Grassy Point in Duluth

DULUTH — A small plane crashed off Grassy Point in West Duluth late Friday afternoon, a Duluth police officer confirmed to a News Tribune reporter on the scene.

According to a tweet from St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay, the plane involved was described as small, and was partially submerged in the water of the St. Louis River. Ramsay said St. Louis County Rescue Squad personnel were attempting to search for survivors. Few other details are available at this time.

Rescue and patrol staff responding to a plane crash on the St Louis River near Grassy Point. Described as a smaller plane that is partially submerged. Searching for any survivors at this time. — Sheriff Gordon Ramsay (@chieframsay) February 24, 2023

Just before 5 p.m., a News Tribune reporter could see several fire trucks and Duluth Police Department squads leaving the Grassy Point area but many emergency vehicles, including several rescue squad vehicles, remain at the scene.

