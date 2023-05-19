Shots fired in home invasion near Babbitt
Authorities are seeking information from the public.
BABBITT — Shots were fired in a home invasion early Friday, authorities said.
Deputies were called to a residence near the city of Babbitt shortly before 1 a.m. after it was reported that multiple people forced entry to a home and began shooting, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
The victims were found unharmed and deputies recovered evidence of gunfire at the residence. The suspects had fled the scene and no arrests had been made as of Friday morning.
Authorities did not specify the number of suspects who are sought or whether any motive was known for the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office or call 911.
