News Local

Shots fired in home invasion near Babbitt

Authorities are seeking information from the public.

By Staff reports
Today at 8:31 AM

BABBITT — Shots were fired in a home invasion early Friday, authorities said.

Deputies were called to a residence near the city of Babbitt shortly before 1 a.m. after it was reported that multiple people forced entry to a home and began shooting, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

The victims were found unharmed and deputies recovered evidence of gunfire at the residence. The suspects had fled the scene and no arrests had been made as of Friday morning.

Authorities did not specify the number of suspects who are sought or whether any motive was known for the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office or call 911.

More Iron Range news
Local
Feds charge man with stealing ruby slippers from Judy Garland Museum
The famed artifacts were taken from the Grand Rapids museum in 2005 and recovered in 2018.
May 17, 2023 02:40 PM
By  Tom Olsen
A courtroom gavel
Local
Virginia man charged in Mountain Iron stabbing
The defendant is on probation for two prior offenses, including a riot at nearby business.
May 15, 2023 10:37 AM
By  Tom Olsen
woman documents gravestones
Local
Northlandia: Cemetery-walking volunteers keep history, genealogy alive — and online
Members of the website Find A Grave document graves in the Northland.
May 13, 2023 06:00 AM
By  Teri Cadeau
J Nicholas Cramer.jpg
Local
Man sentenced to more than 36 years for Iron Range murder
Frank Meyer had a 'heart of gold' and was the 'best dad anyone could ask for,' family and friends told a judge Friday.
May 12, 2023 11:58 AM
By  Tom Olsen
police lights.jpg
Local
Man stabbed after altercation outside Mountain Iron restaurant
The victim, 34, and suspect were known to each other.
May 11, 2023 11:56 AM
By  Staff reports
courtroom gavel
Local
Hibbing man convicted of baby's death arrested again, accused of assaulting pregnant woman
It's the second time Jesse Bonacci-Koski has been charged with felony assault while serving out a manslaughter sentence.
May 10, 2023 08:00 AM
By  Tom Olsen
A gavel with books behind it.
Local
Iron Range woman charged with shooting at husband
The victim said he heard "popping noises" while leaving after an argument and then saw his wife pointing a pistol at him.
May 08, 2023 06:24 PM
By  Tom Olsen
courtroom gavel
Local
Man charged with starting wildfire in Virginia
The suspect allegedly tried to stomp out the fire, but a strong wind caused it to grow out of control.
May 08, 2023 05:14 PM
By  Tom Olsen
12feb09_248.jpeg
Local
DNR recommends Nashwauk leases go to Cleveland-Cliffs; ore will extend life of Hibbing Taconite
Once expected to close within three years, Hibtac, which employs more than 700 people, will remain open for decades, according to Cliffs.
May 04, 2023 03:52 PM
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Fire truck
Local
Crews fight 2 fires in Aurora area
Authorities said the incidents appear coincidental.
May 03, 2023 10:27 PM
By  Staff reports

