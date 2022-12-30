Severed water line forces Duluth to close City Hall indefinitely

DULUTH — City Hall will remain closed until further notice, due to plumbing problems that arose Wednesday, when a contractor removing duct work inadvertently severed a water line above that fed the water heater for the third- and fourth-floor bathrooms.

The building’s heating, cooling and air-handling systems are being overhauled as part of a $12 million project paid for with federal pandemic-relief funds. The work will improve ventilation, addressing long-identified air quality concerns, and will bring central air conditioning to the 94-year-old building for the first time.

“It is unknown how much water discharged, but the amount was enough to cause basement pooling,” said Kelli Latuska, a public information officer for the city of Duluth.

She said staff initially believed the sprinkler system was leaking but discovered the actual cause within an hour.

“At this point, the biggest risk for damage is excess hidden moisture in the (mechanical) chase and damage to the stone and ornamental finishes to a small section of the rotunda,” Latuska said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained that the building won’t be useable until its restrooms and sprinkler system are restored.