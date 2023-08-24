Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Second Cenovus Superior emergency response in 2 days

The Superior Fire Department responded to a heavy fuel oil release at Cenovus on Thursday after responding to a propane release the day prior.

By Staff reports
Today at 3:27 PM

SUPERIOR — The Superior Fire Department responded to a heavy fuel oil release at the Cenovus Superior Refinery at 12:58 p.m. Thursday, the second incident there in two days.

The heavy fuel oil release was located in a process unit where Cenovus emergency response personnel were using water fog streams and steam to dissipate the petroleum vapors while they reduced pressure in the system, according to a news release from the fire department.

Superior firefighters were on the scene Thursday afternoon providing emergency standby and conducting air monitoring. No fuel oil vapors have been detected with the air monitoring equipment. The fire department said there is no danger to the public.

Wisconsin
PREVIOUSLY: Superior refinery still hasn't resumed full operations
Cenovus said it's working through "challenges" with a unit used to make gasoline.
Jul 31
 · 
By  Danielle Kaeding / Wisconsin Public Radio

Cenovus confirmed the incident in a statement to the News Tribune: "This afternoon we had an incident that resulted in an equipment shutdown and venting to the atmosphere. There is no fire and there are no injuries, however we've removed non-essential personnel from the site as a precaution."

Superior Fire Department crews also responded to a propane release around 7:53 a.m. Wednesday. The release was stopped at approximately 9:25 a.m. thanks to the use of water fog streams to dissipate the propane.

No propane vapors were detected with air monitoring Wednesday and there was also no danger to the public.

By Staff reports
