School district eyes purchase of Duluth News Tribune building

DULUTH — The city's public school district is considering a purchase of the Duluth News Tribune building downtown.

Duluth School Board members are scheduled to meet in a closed session Thursday to discuss the potential purchase of the building at 424 W. First St., where the newspaper has been located for decades.

Minnesota law allows public bodies like the school board to close meetings to develop or consider real estate offers or counteroffers . A definitive vote on such a purchase, though, must be held in a public meeting.

When school board members agreed to sell Central High School to developers in August 2022 , they met in a closed session for about 90 minutes before opening that meeting, when they voted on the $8 million sale. They have not included a similar action item on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting.

District leaders, including Superintendent John Magas, Assistant Superintendent Anthony Bonds and school board members Alanna Oswald and Paul Sandholm, toured the News Tribune office Monday. Duluth Public Schools administrators scheduled Thursday’s meeting shortly afterward.

ADVERTISEMENT

The newspaper’s 64,000-square-foot office building has stood across from Duluth City Hall for decades. It was listed for sale in June 2017 .

The building is currently listed for $900,000 by Greg Follmer , a real estate broker who handled the district's sale of Central High School.

“I remain hopeful that this process will be brought to a conclusion that will result in our business having the opportunity to relocate to a more suitable space for our needs today,” Publisher Neal Ronquist said Tuesday.

Magas said Tuesday it would be too early to speculate on a plan for the News Tribune office.

“But I would say that, in looking at being responsible with our resources overall, as we look to consolidate resources, we also look to reduce the number of leases we have as a district, overall,” he said. “That’s something that we’re examining: capacity of different places and how can we be more responsible, fiscally, to our taxpayers, related to expenditures.”

The school district is also considering the sale of a pair of properties it owns.

The first is a storage facility at 330 Garfield Ave. and the second is a transportation facility at 3200 W. Superior St. that would presumably be rendered obsolete after construction of the district's new headquarters .

Earlier this month, school board members met in a closed session to consider selling those buildings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district also leases a pair of locations downtown: classrooms and offices for its Area Learning Center at 11 E. Superior St. and its adult education programs at 325 W. First St., less than a block from the News Tribune.

The district’s lease for the learning center expires in September 2024. Its lease for the adult education space expires in April 2027, according to district staff.