Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

School district eyes purchase of Duluth News Tribune building

The Duluth School Board is scheduled to meet Thursday to consider buying the newspaper's downtown headquarters.

Duluth News Tribune building.JPG
Duluth News Tribune is located at 424 W. First St.
Katie Rohman / File / Duluth News Tribune
Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
Today at 5:20 PM

DULUTH — The city's public school district is considering a purchase of the Duluth News Tribune building downtown.

Duluth School Board members are scheduled to meet in a closed session Thursday to discuss the potential purchase of the building at 424 W. First St., where the newspaper has been located for decades.

Minnesota law allows public bodies like the school board to close meetings to develop or consider real estate offers or counteroffers . A definitive vote on such a purchase, though, must be held in a public meeting.

When school board members agreed to sell Central High School to developers in August 2022 , they met in a closed session for about 90 minutes before opening that meeting, when they voted on the $8 million sale. They have not included a similar action item on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting.

Duluth Central High School campus.
Local
RELATED: Duluth school district to sell Central High School for $8 million
Board members agreed to a purchase agreement after a 90-minute closed session Monday night.
August 09, 2022 11:15 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen

District leaders, including Superintendent John Magas, Assistant Superintendent Anthony Bonds and school board members Alanna Oswald and Paul Sandholm, toured the News Tribune office Monday. Duluth Public Schools administrators scheduled Thursday’s meeting shortly afterward.

ADVERTISEMENT

The newspaper’s 64,000-square-foot office building has stood across from Duluth City Hall for decades. It was listed for sale in June 2017 .

The building is currently listed for $900,000 by Greg Follmer , a real estate broker who handled the district's sale of Central High School.

“I remain hopeful that this process will be brought to a conclusion that will result in our business having the opportunity to relocate to a more suitable space for our needs today,” Publisher Neal Ronquist said Tuesday.

Magas said Tuesday it would be too early to speculate on a plan for the News Tribune office.

“But I would say that, in looking at being responsible with our resources overall, as we look to consolidate resources, we also look to reduce the number of leases we have as a district, overall,” he said. “That’s something that we’re examining: capacity of different places and how can we be more responsible, fiscally, to our taxpayers, related to expenditures.”

The school district is also considering the sale of a pair of properties it owns.

The first is a storage facility at 330 Garfield Ave. and the second is a transportation facility at 3200 W. Superior St. that would presumably be rendered obsolete after construction of the district's new headquarters .

Earlier this month, school board members met in a closed session to consider selling those buildings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district also leases a pair of locations downtown: classrooms and offices for its Area Learning Center at 11 E. Superior St. and its adult education programs at 325 W. First St., less than a block from the News Tribune.

The district’s lease for the learning center expires in September 2024. Its lease for the adult education space expires in April 2027, according to district staff.

Also read
Vote
Local
Duluth School Board candidates show where they stand on the issues
Find out where candidates stand in this year's School Board primary.
June 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Minnesota State logo
Minnesota
Minnesota State approves undergrad tuition freeze for upcoming school year
Starting 2024-25, a legislative funding bill will also waive tuition costs for Minnesota State students from families with annual incomes of less than $80,000
June 23, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Duluth Public Schools alternative high school graduation
Local
What Duluth Public Schools got from its state funding wishlist
The district requested significant funding increases.
June 23, 2023 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Woman poses for a portrait
Local
Minnesota State names Hanson FDLTCC president
Anita Hanson has worked at FDLTCC since 1994, most recently as acting president.
June 22, 2023 09:04 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
high school athletic complex
Local
Denfeld sports stadium renamed after 2 coaching greats
“Public School Stadium” is now “Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field.”
June 20, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
2796542+austinEAST0906c1.jpg
Local
East High School principal to leave post to lead districtwide college, career preparation
Danette Seboe will be replaced by Kelly Flohaug, an assistant principal in Circle Pines, Minnesota.
June 14, 2023 05:47 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
061423.N.DNT.AAA-01
Local
Proctor's Mistelske named AAA’s best safety patroller
Everett Mistelske, a Bay View Elementary fifth grader, is the third-consecutive student at the school to earn the award
June 14, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
061323.N.DNT.ESKO-03
Local
Esko Public Schools to change team name as new state law takes effect
School board members voted unanimously on Monday to discontinue the use of the school district’s “Eskomo” name and related symbolism
June 12, 2023 11:13 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
A high school student receives her diploma during a graduation ceremony.
Local
Graduation Day for Harbor City International School
29 students participated in the graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica.
June 10, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
File: UW-Superior file
Wisconsin
Bill tweaking tuition reciprocity with Minnesota gains momentum in Wisconsin Legislature
The legislation would send additional tuition revenues from Minnesota students back to the UW campuses that enroll them.
June 09, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Rich Kremer / Wisconsin Public Radio

Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
Joe Bowen is an award-winning reporter at the Duluth News Tribune. He covers schools and education across the Northland.

You can reach him at:
What To Read Next
Artist rendition of aerial view of housing development, surrounded by trees and hillside
Local
Duluth's RiverWest development billed as world-class destination
June 27, 2023 05:18 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
4033159+Police-Lights.jpg
Local
Police investigate man's death in Biwabik
June 27, 2023 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
smoke in air
Local
Another air-quality alert issued for much of Minnesota, Wisconsin
June 27, 2023 10:17 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
waves crashing into rocks
Lifestyle
Dave Hoops column: Why Lake Superior water is ideal for brewing
June 27, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Dave Hoops
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings
Bulldogs Hockey
LA Kings trade former Bulldog Alex Iafallo to Winnipeg Jets
June 27, 2023 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
071021.O.DNT.deerfarmsC1
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR drops deer feeding ban in some counties, adds Itasca, Cass
June 27, 2023 09:15 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
A former stone church sits on the corner lot on a gray day.
Business
Couple converting old Coleraine church into cafe, wedding venue
June 27, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau