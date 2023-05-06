Scanlon man loses bid to overturn life sentence for kidnapping, raping woman

ST. PAUL — A Scanlon man who was found guilty of repeatedly raping a woman while holding her against her will at his home over the course of 36 hours will continue to serve a life sentence.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals this week rejected a bevy of challenges from Dennis Michael St. John Jr., who was found guilty by a Carlton County jury in January 2022 of three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, along with kidnapping and domestic assault.

Dennis Michael St. John Jr. Contributed / Carlton County Jail

St. John, 56, argued multiple judges made a series of legal errors, alleging constitutional violations involved in the collection of evidence and prejudicial introduction of testimony related to domestic and sexual violence at trial. But the three-judge panel on Monday denied all seven claims raised in his appeal.

The victim testified that she had an ongoing sexual relationship with St. John and met up with him at Black Bear Casino Resort on July 17, 2020. She agreed to go to his Scanlon home and they had consensual sex.

However, the woman testified that when she later tried to leave, St. John closed the door and began hitting her before dragging her into the living room and forcibly removing her clothes. She remained trapped in the house until the morning of July 19, reporting that St. John sexually assaulted her at least six times and never let her out of eyesight.

During that time, she testified, St. John also beat her with his fists, elbows and knees and headbutted her. He threatened to kill the victim and her family and forced her to smoke methamphetamine to stay awake, court documents indicate.

The woman testified that she finally managed to escape when St. John left a side door slightly ajar while letting the dog out. She ran to her car and drove to Proctor to summon help before going to a hospital, where physical injuries were documented.

St. John testified in his own defense, claiming the woman had spent the weekend at his home engaging in consensual sex and doing drugs with him. He stated they had an argument over some jewelry on the morning of July 19 and "got into a domestic" that involved mutual hitting. He told the jury they then fell asleep and he later awoke to the victim leaving.

Among the issues on appeal, St. John challenged testimony from his former girlfriend, who said he had physically and sexually assaulted her, and a domestic violence expert who offered opinions on the nature of abusive, controlling relationships.

The judges said the other woman's account was "markedly similar" and served to dispel his argument that the victim in the charged case had fabricated the incident. The panel also said the expert, Scott Miller, provided relevant context on "battered woman syndrome" and why victims may return to abusive partners.

"Consistent with the reasons identified by the (Minnesota) Supreme Court, the expert testimony on the dynamics of domestic abuse could have been helpful to the jury to 'dispel the common misconception that a normal or reasonable person would not remain in such an abusive relationship' and 'to show the reasonableness of the defendant's fear that she was in imminent peril of death or serious bodily injury,'" Judge Tracy Smith wrote in the 22-page opinion.

The panel also rejected claims related to the admission of 911 calls and St. John's prior drug conviction, and an order excluding evidence of the victim's prior sexual conduct. Additionally, the judges said the district court acted within its discretion to allow for the collection of a saliva sample and deny St. John's bid to toss cellphone location data obtained through a search warrant.

The jury found that there were three "heinous elements" involved in the commission of the crime, which, under Minnesota law, results in automatic life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

St. John, who could still petition the state Supreme Court for final review, is incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Rush City.