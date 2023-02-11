99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Saginaw man killed in snowmobile crash

At least nine snowmobile fatalities have now been recorded in Minnesota this winter.

Duluth News Tribune News Brief
By Staff reports
February 11, 2023 10:51 AM
FLOODWOOD TOWNSHIP — A 67-year-old Saginaw man was found dead following a snowmobile accident on a trail just east of Hingeley Road in Floodwood Township. First responders were dispatched to the scene at 10:58 p.m. Friday.

Despite lifesaving efforts by friends, deputies and medical personnel, the man was pronounced deceased.

At least nine snowmobile fatalities have been recorded in Minnesota so far this winter — up 50% from last year's toll of six riders and a threefold increase from the 2020-21 season when just three people died in motorized sled crashes throughout the state.

The accident remains under investigation by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding agencies were the Floodwood Ambulance and Fire Departments, Cloquet Area Ambulance, St. Louis County Rescue Squad, Lifelink Air Medical and St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

