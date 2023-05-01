Roger Reinert sheds DFL label in his bid to become Duluth mayor

DULUTH ― Roger Reinert announced Monday he will not seek the DFL endorsement in his campaign to be elected the city's next mayor, challenging the incumbent candidate Emily Larson, who is seeking a third term, presumably again upon the DFL ticket.

"I've been endorsed and elected multiple times as a DFL candidate. But I've always been a moderate, a consensus building, a business Democrat ― a little more fiscally conservative, a little more socially liberal. And that has not changed," Reinert said in a video recording.

Reinert said Duluthians know him for who he is. The candidate was first elected in 2004 to the Duluth City Council, was elected in 2008 to the Minnesota House of Representatives and then in 2010 to the Minnesota Senate, where he served two terms.

While in the Legislature, Reinert helped found the bipartisan "Purple Caucus."

"I am willing to work with anyone who is willing to work with me," he said. "I'm the Purple Caucus guy. That's who I've always been."

In a statement, Reinert said, "The office of mayor is intended to be nonpartisan, and the endorsement that matters most to me is that of everyday Duluthians."

"We have a tremendous base of support, and most are not active in party politics. They are simply Duluthians who are ready for something different," he said.

A mayoral primary is scheduled for Aug. 8, with the top two vote-getters slated to then square off in the general election in November. So far, Larson and Reinert are the only candidates to have launched campaigns.

"We will not run a negative campaign," Reinert pledged. "You don't have to tear down to build up. You don't have to attack to support, and while critique is fair and appropriate, it doesn't need to be personal."