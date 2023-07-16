Rock climbing, relay races and more take over Duluth's Harrison Park

DULUTH — Families gathered in Harrison Park on Sunday afternoon to try their hand at climbing up a rock wall, playing lawn games such as giant Jenga and trying to win prizes from relay races as part of Meet in the Park. The annual event was an opportunity for families and neighbors to enjoy healthy activities as a community, according to organizer Jodi Broadwell of Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative.

Erika LeMay teaches Shania Hendrickson how to use an inkle loom to weave a strap as part of a Duluth Folk School demonstration. Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune

"It's just about bringing folks together for some social connectedness, free community resources and doing some healthy, fun activities," Broadwell said. "Lincoln Park is a beautiful area and it is important to build our community in fun, healthy ways."

Ruby Tischer, 4, plays with chalk on the sidewalk. Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune

The annual event started in 2014 as "Meet in the Street" and was run by St. Louis County before the collaborative took over organization in 2016-17. Previously, the event would shut down Third Street, but it moved to Harrison Park in 2019. Broadwell said the move followed improvements to the park and community center.

"We invested $20,000 in the park and the city released a $90,000 match and did a bunch of work to make improvements, like this sidewalk we're standing on and the new basketball courts over there," Broadwell said. "So this is a way to help people connect to the park as well and see what they have in their own neighborhood."

Ardri Dean spreads peanut butter on an empty paper towel cardboard tube before rolling it in seeds to make a bird feeder. Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune

The event garners a plethora of sponsorships to allow for the events — including a bounce house, Zumba, a rock climbing wall, relay races with prizes, arts and crafts — to be offered free of charge. Broadwell said the organization also asks residents what they want to see at the celebration and tries to incorporate suggested changes.

Participants take their first hops of a potato sack race. Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune

"Like the relay races, those were new this year because someone made the suggestion to us last year, and we thought, yeah, absolutely. Sounds like a fun idea," Broadwell said.