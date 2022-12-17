Ringsred, city of Duluth headed to Minnesota Supreme Court

DULUTH — After numerous lawsuits over the course of more than 20 years, a long-simmering feud between the city of Duluth and local preservationist Eric Rinsgred will be taken up by the state’s highest court.

The Minnesota Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear the city’s challenge to a recent Court of Appeals opinion that would allow Ringsred to pursue defamation and First Amendment retaliation claims against several defendants.

The court, in the same one-page order, denied a petition for further review from the News Tribune, but indicated the newspaper could pursue dismissal of its portion of the lawsuit at a lower court.

Originally filed in 2020, Ringsred initially lost the case in district court. But a three-judge panel of the intermediate court determined in September that two Duluth-chambered judges erred in dismissing the claims and refusing to allow Ringsred to amend his complaint.

Ringsred, 71, a local emergency room doctor who has owned several historic properties in the Twin Ports, has alleged a decadeslong “conspiracy” to undermine his preservation interests and damage his professional reputation.

Pastoret Terrace sits behind chain link fence on July 26, 2021, in Duluth. A legal battle has been raging since April 2018 over the future of the fire-damaged building that long housed the Kozy Bar and Apartments. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

He is best known this century for his ownership of the Kozy Bar and Apartments in the 1887-built Pastoret Terrace building in downtown Duluth. Lacking fire insurance, he lost the property to tax forfeiture in 2015, five years after a major blaze, and continues to litigate against the Duluth Economic Development Authority over its potential demolition.

But Ringsred has been involved in other lawsuits against the city dating back to the late 1990s, including a well-publicized fight to stop demolition of historic buildings to make way for the Duluth Technology Village.

In the current suit, Ringsred claims that officials retaliated against him by denying occupancy of undamaged parts of Pastoret Terrace, refusing to allow him to repurchase the building after its forfeiture and failing to provide him a normal level of policing at another property he owns.

He also alleges a series of false statements, particularly from then-Duluth City Attorney Gunnar Johnson to the News Tribune. Among the statements, Johnson said the building "already was structurally compromised when (the Duluth Economic Development Authority) took ownership" and "all that (building damage) occurred when Eric owned the building."

Ringsred claims the public statements and news coverage have adversely affected his ability to work, forcing him in 2001 to relocate to hospitals outside Duluth, where there is "less influence by the Duluth city government and the Duluth News Tribune."

In reversing two dismissal orders, the Court of Appeals said Ringsred should be allowed to proceed because he had made sufficient allegations to proceed beyond the initial stages of a lawsuit and because the allegedly defamatory statements were not made in a public context.

The panel also concluded that a judge erred in applying strict procedural grounds for denying his motion to add several defendants: Mayor Emily Larson, Duluth City Councilor and DEDA Commissioner Roz Randorf, and a former member of both bodies, Zack Filipovich.

In an October petition to the Supreme Court, Assistant City Attorney Elizabeth Sellers Tabor contended that the Court of Appeals broke with precedent by holding that Rinsgred’s claims were not barred by statutes of limitations because he is alleging a “continuing violation” of his rights.

“Applying the continuing violation doctrine to toll the limitations period for First Amendment retaliation claims is unprecedented,” she wrote. “Moreover, because federal courts apply state statutes of limitations and tolling doctrines in Section 1983 (civil rights cases against the government), the issue has far-reaching consequences for civil rights litigation. Following the Court of Appeals’ analysis, Section 1983 claims against Minnesota municipalities will cease to have any effective statute of limitations.”

Ringsred did not file any response to the petition, and the Supreme Court, per standard procedure, did not elaborate on its decision to accept the matter.

The justices likewise turned away a petition from the News Tribune, but indicated the order is “without prejudice to filing a motion to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction in the district court.”

Eric Ringsred pauses with his dogs — Sophie (left) and Dingleberry, who are regular visitors to the bar — in front of the Kozy Bar in downtown Duluth in 2010. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Newspaper attorney Robert Stock said his clients were not properly notified of Ringsred’s appeal.

“The appellate court departed from the accepted and usual course of justice,” Stock wrote. “Petitioners on appeal were given no adequate notice that would have allowed them to participate in any meaningful way of the appeal of the district court’s decision dismissing petitioners from the underlying action. By the Court of Appeals permitting nonexistent service of process by respondent Eric Ringsred, it allowed for the deprivation of petitioners’ right to due process.”

As it stands, the case would go back to Judge David Johnson with instructions to allow Ringsred to file a new complaint alleging defamation claims against the News Tribune, Forum Communications Co. and reporter Peter Passi; a First Amendment retaliation claim against the city; defamation and First Amendment retaliation claims against Filipovich and Randorf; and a First Amendment retaliation claim against Larson.

The Supreme Court is expected to receive written briefs from the city and Ringsred before scheduling an argument date.