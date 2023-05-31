Restored historic tax credit will help Duluth preserve buildings

DULUTH — Few people were probably more relieved to see Minnesota’s Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit revived Tuesday than Mark Poirier, executive director of the Armory Arts & Music Center.

In terms of the pending renovation of the armory, Poirier referred to the credit as “one of the most critical pieces of the financial puzzle” for what is expected to be a $42 million project.

All told, he expects state historic tax credit will contribute nearly $5 million to the project, leveraging additional federal credits to the total tune of about $9 million.

Plans to renovate and reuse the Duluth Armory on London Road include a brewpub patio along 13th Avenue East are illustrated in this artist's rendering of what the finished facility could look like. Contributed / Armory Arts & Music Center

Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill Tuesday morning restoring the state’s historic tax credit, which had lapsed last year when the Minnesota Legislature failed to renew the program.

Poirier said that the Armory’s development partner, George Sherman, is well-versed in using the historic tax credit and expressed confidence he will successfully use the program to further the Armory project. Poirier noted that Sherman has a proven track record of pulling together incentives to advance complex projects, such as Duluth’s historic NorShor Theatre.

Thanks to the tax credit and a $4.5 million appropriation in the state bonding bill, work on the Armory, at 1301-1305 London Road, is expected to begin shortly, putting it on track for completion by 2025.

The eight-year historic tax credit extension was part of an Omnibus Tax Bill signed into law by Walz on Tuesday morning.

"This extension of the Historic Tax Credit is vital for communities and their preservation efforts throughout Minnesota," said Heidi Swank, executive director of Rethos and president of the RevitalizeMN Coalition, in a statement issued Tuesday.

"The jobs it creates and the economic activity it spurs make it one of the most efficient and effective community development programs we have," she said. "When the historic tax credit sunset after last year's legislative session, Minnesota was in danger of permanently losing that economic activity, and important historic buildings and local landmarks were put at risk. With the extension of the HTC, many more of those places can be saved.”

Since it was adopted in 2010, the historic tax credit has led to the creation of 28,000 jobs at more than 170 work sites across the state. Supporters of the program estimate its expiration has cost the state about $1 million per day in lost activity.

Developer and co-owner Meghan Elliott shows a couple cell doors that will remain in the units during a tour of the Leijona apartment complex, which was under construction in the historic St. Louis County Jail building Oct. 13. It has since been completed. Clint Austin / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune

“There are critical community projects across Minnesota that can now move forward,” said Meghan Elliott, founding principal of New History, a Twin Cities-based consulting firm that specializes in historic building redevelopment. “The looming sunset over this program has created uncertainty and led to disinvestment for years. Now with an extension that is retroactive to when the program sunset last year, we will begin to see renewed investment and economic impact cascading in towns and cities across our state.”

Elliott was part of the team that recently redeveloped the former St. Louis County Jail into a 33-unit apartment building called Leijona. She said the $9 million project would not have been possible without the help of state historic tax credits.

In response to a News Tribune request, Chris Fleege, director of Duluth's planning and economic development division, issued a statement:

“The city is very supportive of the passage of the Historic Tax Credit. The previous Historic Tax Credit was used to revitalize the Norshor Theatre into the world-class arts venue it is today; it was used to transform the old St. Louis County jail site into the Leijona building today — a unique market-rate apartment complex; it is also currently assisting in the revitalization of Historic Old Central into new units of housing in the downtown area.

"This tax credit helps developers breathe new life into historic structures while making measurable strides toward improving the housing landscape in Duluth. The City thanks the legislature and Governor Walz for renewing this credit.”

According to the annual Economic Impact analysis conducted by the University of Minnesota Extension, the historic tax credit has generated nearly $6 billion in economic activity since its inception in 2010. The study found that for every $1 invested, the credit has generated nearly $10 in economic activity.

Here in Duluth, more than 10 projects have been completed with the help of state historic tax credits, and Poirer said still more projects, such as the Armory, are waiting in the wings.

“This program is so important for these larger, complex projects — like Old Central, the NorShor, the Armory and the jail — that just wouldn’t be possible without that credit. It has preserved such a legacy for our community and saved so much of our history, our character and our heritage,” he said.