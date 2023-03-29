99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Residents to make way for vacationers at subsidized Duluth housing development

Some tenants are being forced to move out of Lincoln Park Flats. Its developer received government aid to construct it, but is rethinking its business model in the face of financial challenges.

apartment building in snowy conditions
Lincoln Park Flats at the intersection of 21st Avenue West and Superior Street in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Today at 7:39 PM

DULUTH — Less than a year after opening with the help of more than a $2 million subsidy, the ownership of Lincoln Park Flats has announced plans to turn 24 of the building’s 74 units into a “boutique hotel" and force the existing second-floor tenants to move out.

The affected residents will be offered the opportunity to relocate to other parts of the four-story building or to move into other properties P&R Companies operates in the area, including the Acadia, a 120-unit apartment building going up at 2601 Bardon Ave. in Superior, marketing director Erin Makela said.

Some local politicians are upset, particularly in light of a $2.35 million tax-increment financing package they approved to support the project.

“I’m really concerned about the precedent this could set,” said 1st District City Councilor Gary Anderson. “I don’t know what language was not included in the development agreement.

"Housing has been a priority for this administration and this council, as long as I’ve been on it. So, I am extremely concerned about this situation," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

lincoln park flats map.png
Gary Meader / Barrett Chase / Duluth News Tribune

Makela said she had no date certain for the launch of the hotel operation, but stressed that current tenants of the building’s second floor have been notified and will have 60 days before they must relocate.

Per the terms of the original development agreement, P&R will continue to operate 23 apartment units at rates considered affordable for tenants earning no more than 80% of the area median income. Another 27 apartments will be offered for rent at market rates.

apartment building in snowy conditions
Lincoln Park Flats, at the intersection of 21st Avenue West and Superior Street.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Unanticipated construction costs during the pandemic put a financial strain on the project, prompting the development team to rethink its operating model, Makela explained.

also read

“I think the misconception is out there that we had planned on this since the beginning of the project, and that is not the case. We did not plan on doing this type of conversion to that property when we began construction,” she said, adding that a new business model has subsequently been adopted to keep the project financially sound.

Makela described Lincoln Park Flats’ situation as unique, and said P&R is not contemplating further conversions to guest accommodations there or at any other properties it owns.

In a letter to the Duluth City Council on Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Emily Larson wrote of her initial support for Lincoln Park Flats, saying she welcomed the investment and the affordable housing component it brought to the neighborhood.

She said revised plans would reduce the developers’ commitment to boost local housing options, even though it would maintain the number of affordable units it originally pledged, calling that “a good thing.”

“However, this is not the project we signed up for when we issued TIF and it is now under legal review with our counsel,” Larson wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of the outcome of that legal review, Larson said she intends to work with the council on a policy “to prevent this from happening again.”

Anderson said he was "confident this is something that the council and the administration will address."

"Perhaps we can’t change the situation at Lincoln Park Flats, and if we can’t I will be very disappointed to see us going backwards," he said. "But going forward, we certainly should not be using TIF funding for apartments that are going to be used to house weekend guests.”

apartment building in snowy conditions
The facade of Lincoln Park Flats in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“I did not vote for this in order to see that any percent of these apartments would be built out as vacation dwelling units,” Anderson said. “This is an error, and I’ll take responsibility for my part of it. But I’m going to darn well make sure we don’t see this again.”

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Federal Dart sets first saltie of season record
Judge orders mental health evaluation for Grand Marais man charged with killing 77-year-old
Medical Assistance, MinnesotaCare renewals to be due for first time in 3 years
Listen: Lincoln Park Craft District could spread to First Street

Councilor Hannah Alstead, who represents Duluth’s 4th District, including Lincoln Park, said regardless of whether converting part of the building to a hotel is permissible under development agreement, she's "frustrated for the people who have to go through this.”

“I just feel terrible for my constituents,” said Alstead, who was not on the council when the agreement was approved. “We need that housing, especially there.”

At large Councilor Azrin Awal lamented the loss of 24 new apartment units to the hospitality industry, explaining that Duluth needs more housing of all kinds.

“Even if they’re market-rate, units are units, and this is a loss of units,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Makela said P&R has put considerable thought into making sure hotel guests and apartment residents will enjoy a compatible coexistence at Lincoln Park Flats.

“One of the things that we put a lot of consideration into was the safety and security of the building,” she said. That’s why she explained P&R settled on a plan to limit the hotel operations exclusively to the second floor. Security cards will allow guests access solely to the hotel, while tenants will have access to only the respective floors on which they reside.

“We want everyone, whether they’re a resident or someone coming to stay for a long weekend, we want them to be comfortable and to feel safe and secure,” Makela said.

More about Lincoln Park
man in cider production facility
Business
Wild State Cider expands production to West Duluth
Moving production to a larger, long-term facility enables the Duluth-based cidery to churn out 12 million cans of cider a year, bumping it into the 20 largest alcohol producers in the state.
March 17, 2023 08:24 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
031421.N.DNT.FENNESSEY.C02.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Celebrating St. Patrick's Day 2023 in Twin Ports
Find the right Northland celebration for you.
March 13, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
restaurant under construction
Business
Burger joint to open in Lincoln Park
Burger Paradox adds to the mix of Duluth Grill Family of Restaurants projects in the growing Duluth neighborhood.
March 03, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Bearded man with white hair stands in front of an orchestra
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: DSSO pays tribute to John Williams
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
February 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Joy Herbert stands on the sidewalk of the Lincoln Park Craft District in Duluth.
Business
Lincoln Park Business Group hires a new administrator
Joy Herbert, owner of Little Neetchers, is filling the leadership role at Lincoln Park Business Group that has been open since September 2022.
February 11, 2023 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
IMG_4470.jpg
Business
Zenith Basecamp coming to Lincoln Park this summer
The business owners hope to offer a hub for outdoor enthusiasts with their newest venture.
February 08, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Fire truck
Local
3 people escape fire in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood
One dog died and two cats were still missing Sunday morning.
January 29, 2023 11:59 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A gavel with books behind it.
Local
Charges: Man stabbed girlfriend in head in Lincoln Park
The suspect left the scene before police arrived and was arrested a short time later in McGregor.
January 11, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Homegrown Music Festival focuses on West Duluth Wednesday evening
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Homegrown Winter Fiasco and more
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
January 09, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Three people clinking champagne flutes being filled with bubbly as a sparkler twinkles in the foreground.
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Welcoming 2023 with New Year's Eve events in Duluth
Looking for a family-friendly daytime activity? Live music? Something interactive? Something funny? Something swanky? We've got you covered.
December 26, 2022 08:48 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Champion Barnum Bombers welcomed home 40 years ago
March 28, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
A courtroom gavel
Local
Duluth woman charged with tax fraud, identity theft
March 27, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Duluth city council will decide tonight whether to fund storage of homeless people’s property
March 27, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Powwow Trail crew
Northland Outdoors
Help clear Eagle Mountain hiking trail
March 28, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
042421.S.DNT.SMELTING.C03.jpg
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: When smelt run free, it must be spring
March 28, 2023 06:24 PM
 · 
By  Claudia Myers
Venus at dusk
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: See 5 planets line up after sunset
March 28, 2023 03:47 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
BWCAW
Northland Outdoors
Boundary Waters gains international quiet designation
March 28, 2023 02:59 PM
 · 
By  John Myers