99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Republican energy package, including Stauber's mine permit reform bill, passes House

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the bill was "dead on arrival" and President Joe Biden said he'd veto it.

Rep. Pete Stauber gestures with his hands while speaking. An American flag is behind him
U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber talks in Duluth in July 2021.
Samantha Erkkila / File / Duluth News Tribune
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Today at 6:52 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Republican energy package, which includes U.s. Rep. Pete Stauber’s mine permitting reform bill, was approved by the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday.

H.R. 1, called the “Lower Energy Costs Act,” passed the House with a 224-204 vote. Four Democrats voted for the bill and one Republican voted against it. But it’s not expected to go any further than that.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Senate would not take up the bill, calling it “dead on arrival” in a news release Thursday. And President Joe Biden said he’d veto it, Reuters reported.

The bill aims to expand domestic mining and fossil fuel production, but opponents say it would weaken the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA.

It would also reverse parts of the Inflation Reduction Act, a major piece of climate change legislation, including eliminating a fee on the greenhouse gas methane. Biden said one of the reasons he'd oppose the bill was its cuts to a rebate program for energy-efficient appliances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Couple and their energy efficient house.
Local
RELATED: Homeowners can use rebates, tax credits to cut emissions, but does technology hold up in Northland winters?
A new law makes thousands of dollars in incentives available for home energy upgrades.
September 23, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

Permitting reform could be one area that gains bipartisan support, particularly for clean energy projects and new transmission lines.

But the House bill was largely focused on expanding access to fossil fuels at a time when the country should be weaning off them in favor of carbon-free sources in the face of climate change, Democrats said.

“Transmission is, of course, hugely important to increasing access on clean energy, but the Republican plan hardly even mentions it,” Schumer said in the release. “So again, the way to do this, Republicans in the House, is in a bipartisan way. We have a Republican House. We have a Democratic Senate. No party is going to be able to jam its way through without consulting the other side.”

Still, Stauber, a Republican from Hermantown, celebrated the passage of the bill Thursday.

“Supporters of mining, oil and gas, wind, solar energy, building transmission lines, or building infrastructure like roads and bridges, have all acknowledged the need for permitting reform, and this is why I was glad to see the bill pass with bipartisan support in the House,” Stauber said in a news release. “If the Senate is serious about the need for permitting reform, they should waste no time in bringing up H.R. 1 for a vote.”

File: Peter Stauber
Local
ALSO READ: Stauber introduces bill to limit environmental review of mines to 3 years
It would also limit the window lawsuits could be filed to 120 days after the permit is issued.
January 10, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
What To Read Next
people gather on bridge deck of oceangoing ship
Local
Indian crew of first ship welcomed in ceremony
March 30, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
082521.N.DNT.FARM.C04.jpg
Local
Northland families receive Century Farm honor
March 30, 2023 02:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 001.jpg
Local
Tankers carrying ethanol start on fire after BNSF train derails in Raymond, Minnesota
March 30, 2023 02:50 PM
 · 
By  Susan Lunneborg
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Gabrielle Giffords
Minnesota
Walz, Giffords call on Minnesota lawmakers to pass gun control measures
March 30, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
FileSnow032421.N.DNT
Weather
Duluth nears snow record with storms in forecast
March 30, 2023 05:10 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Women's basketball players practicing
College
Bulldogs' title shot takes place as NCAA celebrates Title IX legacy
March 30, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Spring arrives, sort of, with open-water stream fishing
March 30, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston