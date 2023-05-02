Report shows Duluth housing in high demand, short supply

DULUTH — The city’s housing market remained tight in 2022, though less so than the previous year in places.

The city released its annual "Housing Indicator Report" late last week, and it showed the local vacancy rate for rental housing rising from 2% in 2021 to 3.5% in 2022. A vacancy rate of about 5% is usually considered the sign of a healthy market.

And some sorts of rentals were especially tough to come by. For instance, the vacancy rate for one-bedroom apartments in Duluth was just 1.9% last year, based on a citywide survey.

The overall local vacancy rate may have been skewed upward a bit by a water main that broke, causing damage to some apartments in the Morgan Park neighborhood and temporarily forcing them off the market, as well as another significantly large property owner that left a number of units vacant to undergo renovations, said Theresa Bajda, senior housing developer for the city.

“But it definitely tells us we have a lot of work to do to create and preserve more units across all levels of affordability,” she said.

The local median rent in Duluth rose from $1,274 to $1,355 in 2022 — a 6.4% uptick.

About 39% of Duluth households reside in rental properties, and about 61% of households live in owner-occupied homes.



Duluth housing stats Rental vacancy rate: 3.5%

Median rent: $1,355

Median price of a home: $260,000

Median household income: $58,014

The cost of homeownership in Duluth continues to rise, as well, with the median price of a house climbing from $240,000 to $260,000 in 2022, an 8.3% increase.

Houses remain in tight supply, with single-family homes lingering on the market for an average of only 26 days, as opposed to 38 days in 2021.

Duluth continues to make progress toward increasing its housing inventory, gaining 176 net units in 2022 and 1,183 since 2019.

But that’s far from the mark set by Maxfield Research and Associates, a firm that estimated in 2019, Duluth would need an additional 3,600 units of affordable housing by 2024 to meet local demand.

Bajda said Boldt and Associates has been retained to explore opportunities in Duluth’s downtown, including the potential conversion of vacant space to housing.

Many Duluth residents struggle to afford a place to stay. Generally speaking, housing is considered affordable if it consumes no more than 30% of household income. With the average monthly rent of a one-bedroom apartment sitting at $861 last year, a person earning the state’s minimum hourly wage of $10.59 would need to work 63 hours per week to afford such housing and 80 hours a week to afford a two-bedroom unit, with an average monthly rate of $1,099.

Homeownership is even less attainable for a large segment of the local population, especially in the face of rising interest rates. The housing report estimates the average monthly mortgage payment on a $260,000 home would be about $1,628. To support such a purchase, a homeowner would need to pull in $65,120 annually.

Duluth’s median household income rose to $58,014 in 2022. Over the previous five years, the earning power of a typical Duluth household has increased 18.2%. But the city’s residents continue to earn less than 75% of the state median income of $77,720.

I like to remind people that we have pent up demand for housing across all levels of affordability. Theresa Bajda, senior housing developer for the city of Duluth

“I think we have to approach it from all income levels, and we’re constantly showing up for tax credit projects. We’re also constantly trying to buy down rents when we use TIF (tax-increment financing) districts. One Roof (Community Housing) is doing amazing work with the Community Land Trust to support affordable homeownership, too,” Bajda said.

“But I think sometimes market rate housing gets lost in the shuffle, because when we talk to Cirrus and Essentia, they do have a lot of potential employees who want to sign on with incomes above our median income," she said. "So, they could afford more expensive homes or higher-rate rentals. Having movement in the market where folks who can afford it choose to move, might free up more starter homes or less-expensive studio apartment units. I like to remind people that we have pent-up demand for housing across all levels of affordability."

Bajda explained that Duluth’s housing prices also are driven by construction expenses that are often 20%-30% higher than in other markets, due to the greater cost of labor and materials in the region, as well as geological and topographical challenges developers often encounter on site.

“What this tells me is that we need to keep working at what we’re doing, approach new construction, conversion and rehab projects," Bajda said. "We need to continue to push them aggressively and show up in the ways that we can, whether it’s helping to identify sites, funding sources, partnerships or getting more developers to want to work in Duluth to really diversify our market up here."

“I don’t think we need to convince folks anymore that we have a housing shortage here in Duluth and that we need more units across the spectrum,” Bajda said.