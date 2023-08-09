Reinert takes early lead over Larson in Duluth mayoral primary

DULUTH — An election that could be the city's tightest for mayor in 16 years began taking shape Tuesday night.

Challenger Roger Reinert opened up a sizable early lead over incumbent Emily Larson, 63%-35% with 79% of precincts reporting as of 9:30 p.m. Both will easily advance out of a primary field of five candidates to the Nov. 7 general election.

Larson, first elected in 2015, is seeking to be the city's first three-term mayor since Gary Doty, who served from 1992-04. Reinert, a former city councilor and state legislator, is looking to make a return to public office for the first time in seven years.

The competitive campaign has already seen fundraising surpass the six-figure mark, with well over 1,000 yard signs dotting the city, in what may be the most hotly contested race since Don Ness narrowly defeated Charlie Bell in a wide-open 2007 election.

Larson comfortably won her first two bids for the office, though both came against political novices: Chuck Horton in 2015 and David Nolle in 2019. A former social worker for Chum and a consultant for various nonprofits, Larson was first elected to the Duluth City Council in 2011.

But Reinert remains a well-known local political figure in his own right. The U.S. Naval Reserve officer was elected to the City Council in 2004 and went on to spend eight years in the state Legislature — first House of Representatives and then Senate — before stepping away in early 2017 to pursue a law degree.

Both candidates have been longtime members of the city's DFL establishment, though Larson easily secured her party's endorsement as Reinert opted not to participate in the process. In challenging the incumbent, he described himself as "more of a centrist" or "business Democrat."

Larson has touted a progressive track record at the helm of the city, which includes overseeing development of some 1,700 new units of affordable housing and $19 million worth of renovations to existing units. She oversaw the creation of a dedicated street-repair fund, has pushed for sustainability and pollution-reduction measures and said crime has dropped 22% citywide since she first took office.

Reinert, in comparison, has pegged his campaign on "effective and efficient core city services" message. He has said property taxes and other proposed fees are proving to be a hardship on household budgets, promising to focus on improvements to streets and utilities, public safety, parks and libraries, tax-base development and housing.

Reinert last week earned a joint endorsement from International Association of Firefighters Local 101 and Law Enforcement Labor Services Local 538, the unions representing rank-and-file firefighters and police officers in the city.

Leaders of both units cited significant staffing shortages, with fire union President Adam Cassius saying Reinert "understands that core city services have to be a priority, and funded accordingly, for Duluth to thrive and grow."

Larson, meanwhile, received a nod Monday from Gov. Tim Walz, who described the mayor as a "workhorse who has dedicated her career to making Duluth a better place for everyone to live and to raise their families."

“From street repairs to affordable housing, the challenges facing our communities require leaders who get results while standing up for progressive values, Walz said in the statement. "That’s the kind of mayor Emily Larson is, and I’m proud to support her re-election.”

Larson held a slight edge in donations, $53,576 to $47,164, according to finance reports filed by both campaigns last week.

Three other candidates rounded out the field: Julie Mead, Jesse Peterson and Robert Schieve.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.