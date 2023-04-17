Realtor announces bid for Duluth City Council

DULUTH — A Realtor who is active in housing-related organizations has announced her bid for one of two City Council at large seats.

Lynn Marie Nephew said in a news release Sunday she was hosting a kickoff event at Mr. D's Bar and Grille at 6 p.m. Monday.

Nephew has owned a real estate business for the last 20 years and has served on the boards of the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth, the City of Duluth Housing Task Force, 1 Roof Community Housing, Neighborhood Housing Services, Northern Community Land Trust, Common Ground Construction and Housing for Inmates.

“I'm running because I've worked to fix our housing problems one family at a time as a Realtor and volunteer for over 20 years," Nephew said in the news release. "But I've come to realize that if we want to bring real and permanent change to Duluth's housing market that benefits everyone, we need people with expertise like I have to step up and serve our City Council.

“Homes are essential for people to be healthy and contribute to their community," she said. "A lack of housing in Duluth is contributing to many of the problems that are plaguing our city: mental health, addiction, crime, homelessness and poverty."

Nephew moved to the city as a student at the University of Minnesota Duluth in the 1990s. She and her husband, Jim, have four children: Cora, 19, Mae, 18, Alexandra, 15, and Henry, 12. The Nephews enjoy being active and enjoying the outdoors in Duluth year-round, the news release said.

Miranda Pacheco also planned to officially announce her bid for an at large seat Monday. Other candidates in the race include Ashlie Castaldo and Jenna Yeakle. At large incumbents Arik Forsman and Noah Hobbs do not plan to seek reelection.

Up to four candidates will appear on the Nov. 7 ballot. A primary election to narrow the field, if necessary, will be held Aug. 8.