Ramsay sworn in as St. Louis County sheriff

DULUTH — Ten days after he officially assumed the role, new St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay was ceremonially sworn in before an overflow crowd at the county courthouse Thursday.

Ramsay, 50, was joined by his wife of 25 years, Tracy, and their two children, Elizabeth, 15, and Ian, 12, to repeat an oath that he first took in private as a formality last week — this time with dozens of current and former law enforcement officers, attorneys, judges, elected officials and other community members on hand.

“I pledge to you that I am going to do my best to serve this county well,” Ramsay said. “This is my second week, and as I go around the department, I see incredible people everywhere. This office is in good shape. We’ve got great people that do good things every minute of every day. I really want to highlight them and I know that together we're going to do great things because of the quality and the caliber of the staff.”

Ramsay, former police chief in Duluth and Wichita, Kansas, is the county’s first new sheriff in 20 years, replacing Ross Litman, who retired after five terms.

The oath was administered by 6th Judicial District Judge Leslie Beiers, a former assistant county attorney who had worked closely with Ramsay in his days on the Duluth police force.

Sheriff Gordon Ramsay smiles while being introduced during his swearing-in ceremony Thursday. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"Although Sheriff Litman leaves big shoes to fill, I think that Sheriff Ramsay is up to the task," Beiers said. "I think our community is in good hands. He leads in a collaborative spirit. In my experience, his door is always open. And so I'm very happy to be here and see such a great show of community support for our new sheriff."

In a lighthearted moment, Ramsay’s campaign chairman, Ron DeGrio, presented him with a special gift: a 1-foot plot of land in Scotland, the country from which his parents emigrated.

Ramsay thanked his family, longtime colleagues and community leaders. Wanda Givens, one of his deputy chiefs in Wichita, even made the trip to Duluth to be on hand.

“I’ve always said that cops are special people,” Ramsay said. “But I’ve been doing this now for 16 years as an administrator, and their families are really the special people. I thank you guys for putting up with it all these years.”

As first reported by the News Tribune earlier this month, there is also a new No. 2 in command in the agency. Ramsay selected Jason Akerson, previously a lieutenant who has worked in the Virginia and Hibbing offices, to serve as undersheriff.

Mike Tusken, from left, Sheriff Gordon Ramsay and Scott Lyons chat at the St. Louis County Courthouse on Thursday. All three are former Duluth police chiefs. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Akerson has 30 years of experience in policing on the Iron Range, including the last 26 with the sheriff’s office. His selection promises to help Ramsay fulfill a major campaign goal of becoming a more visible presence in the northern portion of the county and supporting the many small police departments on the Range.

“I've worked with the law enforcement division, but I’m looking forward and excited to work with the jail staff and 911 more, and just try to build on the great work that the previous sheriff and administration left for us,” Akerson said. “It’s a great honor, and I can’t thank Sheriff Ramsay enough for picking me.”