99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Ramsay sworn in as St. Louis County sheriff

"This office is in good shape," the former Duluth police chief said as he publicly took the oath less than two weeks into the new job.

Man taking oath of office
Surrounded by family, Sheriff Gordon Ramsay is sworn in by Chief Judge Leslie Beiers at the St. Louis County Courthouse on Thursday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
January 12, 2023 07:02 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Ten days after he officially assumed the role, new St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay was ceremonially sworn in before an overflow crowd at the county courthouse Thursday.

Ramsay, 50, was joined by his wife of 25 years, Tracy, and their two children, Elizabeth, 15, and Ian, 12, to repeat an oath that he first took in private as a formality last week — this time with dozens of current and former law enforcement officers, attorneys, judges, elected officials and other community members on hand.

“I pledge to you that I am going to do my best to serve this county well,” Ramsay said. “This is my second week, and as I go around the department, I see incredible people everywhere. This office is in good shape. We’ve got great people that do good things every minute of every day. I really want to highlight them and I know that together we're going to do great things because of the quality and the caliber of the staff.”

county sheriff reflects on career
Local
RELATED: Litman says farewell after 20 years as St. Louis County sheriff
From an uncertain start to many memorable cases and a lifesaving response at a curling match, the outgoing leader reflected on his decades of service to the Northland.
December 31, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen

Ramsay, former police chief in Duluth and Wichita, Kansas, is the county’s first new sheriff in 20 years, replacing Ross Litman, who retired after five terms.

The oath was administered by 6th Judicial District Judge Leslie Beiers, a former assistant county attorney who had worked closely with Ramsay in his days on the Duluth police force.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man taking oath of office
Sheriff Gordon Ramsay smiles while being introduced during his swearing-in ceremony Thursday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"Although Sheriff Litman leaves big shoes to fill, I think that Sheriff Ramsay is up to the task," Beiers said. "I think our community is in good hands. He leads in a collaborative spirit. In my experience, his door is always open. And so I'm very happy to be here and see such a great show of community support for our new sheriff."

In a lighthearted moment, Ramsay’s campaign chairman, Ron DeGrio, presented him with a special gift: a 1-foot plot of land in Scotland, the country from which his parents emigrated.

Ramsay thanked his family, longtime colleagues and community leaders. Wanda Givens, one of his deputy chiefs in Wichita, even made the trip to Duluth to be on hand.

“I’ve always said that cops are special people,” Ramsay said. “But I’ve been doing this now for 16 years as an administrator, and their families are really the special people. I thank you guys for putting up with it all these years.”

As first reported by the News Tribune earlier this month, there is also a new No. 2 in command in the agency. Ramsay selected Jason Akerson, previously a lieutenant who has worked in the Virginia and Hibbing offices, to serve as undersheriff.

Man taking oath of office
Mike Tusken, from left, Sheriff Gordon Ramsay and Scott Lyons chat at the St. Louis County Courthouse on Thursday. All three are former Duluth police chiefs.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Akerson has 30 years of experience in policing on the Iron Range, including the last 26 with the sheriff’s office. His selection promises to help Ramsay fulfill a major campaign goal of becoming a more visible presence in the northern portion of the county and supporting the many small police departments on the Range.

“I've worked with the law enforcement division, but I’m looking forward and excited to work with the jail staff and 911 more, and just try to build on the great work that the previous sheriff and administration left for us,” Akerson said. “It’s a great honor, and I can’t thank Sheriff Ramsay enough for picking me.”

Man taking oath of office
About 100 people attended the swearing-on ceremony for Sheriff Gordon Ramsay at the St. Louis County Courthouse on Thursday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
ALSO READ
A courtroom gavel
National
At trial, U.S. prosecutors to accuse Proud Boys of sedition in Jan. 6 Capitol assault
Prosecutors have brought criminal charges against more than 950 people following the assault. Four people died during the chaos, and five police officers died of various causes after the attack.
January 12, 2023 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Sarah N. Lynch / Reuters
Eric Reinbold booking photo Pennington County
Minnesota
Minnesota father who evaded arrest for a month sentenced to 40 years for wife’s murder
Eric Reinbold argued he should only serve 26 years, because that would save taxpayers nearly $400,000.
January 11, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Matt Henson
Duluth Skywalk.jpg
Local
Duluth police: 3 juveniles arrested after firing pellet guns in skywalk
One minor injury was reported, authorities said.
January 11, 2023 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A gavel with books behind it.
Local
Charges: Man stabbed girlfriend in head in Lincoln Park
The suspect left the scene before police arrived and was arrested a short time later in McGregor.
January 11, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
donald blom.png
Local
Details emerge in Donald Blom prison death
He was serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Katie Poirier in 1999.
January 11, 2023 01:55 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Matters of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Jan. 11, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
January 11, 2023 09:07 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
courts2.jpg
Minnesota
Red Lake man sentenced to 37 years in prison for 2021 murder of police officer
David Brian Donnell Jr. has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for fatally shooting Red Lake police officer Ryan Bialke in 2021.
January 10, 2023 08:18 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
2933168+courtroom-gavel59.jpg
Local
Duluth men charged with attempted murder in home invasion attack that left 3 hospitalized
Two victims were stabbed in the break-in that targeted another resident of the same property, according to charges filed Tuesday.
January 10, 2023 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Blake Stangel.jpg
Local
Hibbing man sentenced to 28 years for 2017 murder
Blake Stangel suffocated 71-year-old Courtney Fenske and left her for dead in her own home more than five years ago.
January 10, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
122122.N.FF.BROVOLD
Minnesota
A Minnesota man spent 20 years as a fugitive. Feds caught him in Cancun last year. Now he's free.
The attempted bribery charge that kept Curtis Brovold in custody was dismissed Friday.
January 10, 2023 10:42 AM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSDULUTHST. LOUIS COUNTYST. LOUIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Tom Olsen has covered crime and courts for the Duluth News Tribune since 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and a lifelong resident of the city. Readers can contact Olsen at 218-723-5333 or tolsen@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
FILE: Northshore Mining
Local
Unemployment benefits for miners passes Minnesota Senate
The bill was changed this week so Cleveland-Cliffs pays more taxes into the state's unemployment insurance trust fund.
January 12, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Roger Reinert, left, takes a selfie with some of his supporters before starting a press conference to announce his candidacy for Duluth Mayor
Local
Former Duluth lawmaker enters mayoral race
Roger Reinert says Duluth can "expect more, do better."
January 12, 2023 02:28 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Donald Blom dies in prison
Also in today’s episode, a stabbing in Lincoln Park and potential benefits for laid-off miners.
January 12, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Members of the Mobile Community Crisis Response Team in Duluth.
Local
Duluth's Crisis Response Team provides alternative to sending police
The team delivers services to people experiencing substance abuse, homelessness and often-underlying mental health issues.
January 12, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi