Puppy trainers partner with Duluth prison camp

DULUTH — Incarceration has a tendency to harden a person, but the inmates who participate in the Can Do Canines Prison Puppy Program can opt for a "softer sentence."

A mother dog named Dell and her seven yellow Labrador puppies arrived May 11 at Federal Prison Camp, Duluth. Selected inmate handlers who are part of the program are gradually weaning the pups from their mother over the course of five weeks.

"Through this program our inmates learn how to train and care for a dog. They also learn patience, emotional regulation, parenting skills, as well as provide a valuable service to the community," said case manager Tobi Olson, who as a collateral duty, serves as the co-coordinator of the program along with counselor Chris Hachey.

Mama Dell nurses her pups. The litter of seven yellow labs were born April 1.

Federal Prison Camp, Duluth is a minimum-security facility housing 335 male offenders, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The camp began its partnership with Can Do Canines in March 2014, and is one of seven prisons the nonprofit partners with to raise and train assistance dogs for those with disabilities who need them.

Once the service dogs are at least 2 years old, they will be placed with clients free of charge.

Since Can Do Canines , based in New Hope, Minnesota, was founded by Alan M. Peters in 1987, more than 800 assistance dogs have been provided to people with disabilities such as mobility challenges, hearing loss, deafness, seizure disorders, childhood autism and Type 1 diabetes complicated by hypoglycemia unawareness, according to the organization's website.

Picking up dropped items, alerting to a smoke alarm, opening a fridge to retrieve a juice bottle, detecting a handler's low blood-sugar level, keeping a child from bolting into traffic — are all just a few examples of the certain skills an assistance dog is trained to perform, according to the Can Do Canines website.

In the Can Do Canines Prison Puppy Program, specially selected inmates are assigned to each dog. Living together in the same dormitory are 10-15 adults in custody who participate in the program at any given time, according to a statement from Federal Prison Camp, Duluth.

All potential inmate handlers are interviewed, screened and closely monitored, said Can Do Canines breeding coordinator Karin Balgaard. The qualifications of the selected handlers are not based on their offense, and are dismissed from the program if they violate the rules, she added.

The skills adults in custody learn from this program can be carried over once they are released to the community. For some, it has opened doors in the free world. Tobi Olson, co-coordinator of puppy program

"It doesn't happen very often, thankfully," said Balgaard.

According to Olson, "FPC Duluth has never experienced problems with adults in custody caring for small puppies. We believe the program brings out the softer side of an inmate and helps them become more of a caregiver."

Prison Puppy Program participants share their cells with the pups, providing 24/7 care while receiving weekly, in-person instruction from a Can Do Canines staff member. The program is structured, following a training manual and videos that lay out everything, from when to increase food, to enrichment and development exercises, Balgaard said.

Altogether, Can Do Canines works with seven prison camps throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin to help develop the dogs. Its first Prison Puppy Program started in 2005 with Minnesota Correctional Facility–Faribault.

Each of these facilities usually takes five to 20 puppies at one time, Balgaard said.

"Program participants are always looking to improve their skills and set new goals. Every set of new puppies provide the participants an opportunity to set new goals and sharpen their skills while working as a team," Olson said.

When Can Do Canines first began working with Federal Prison Camp, Duluth, it was to raise puppies through the program, Balgaard said.

The Duluth program has since shifted its primary focus to weaning puppies from their mother. Alternating between litters with Chippewa Valley Correctional allows inmate handlers at each facility a break from the time-consuming and intensive process of weaning, Balgaard said.

"They don't get a lot of sleep with puppies there," said Balgaard. "Inmate handlers have to ride out the crying and whimpering in crates. Sometimes during the first week, everyone is very tired."

Inmate handlers are weaning the yellow Labrador puppies from their mother, Dell.

Each litter arrives from their homes into the prison program at 5 weeks old, along with their mothers. The litter remains together during the first week at the facility as weaning concludes.

The mother dog is then separated from her pups, who are reunited with her four times a day to nurse. She wears a jacket during playtime to help with the weaning process.

"There is a very gradual separation from Mom in the prison program. It is so ideal, and it is better than what you can do in a home because in a home you have to keep the mom away from the puppies. It's too abrupt and you see more stress," Balgaard said.

After two weeks, the mother dog returns home and the puppies remain in the program until 10 weeks old.

Each puppy is assigned two handlers who begin introducing crate and potty training. Federal Prison Camp, Duluth features a training yard in front of the unit with two large play yards for the mother and her puppies to get outdoors.

"The inmate handlers create snow hills, play with toys — always supervised," Balgaard said.

In the beginning, Balgaard encourages each inmate handler to observe their pup's facial and body language.

"This helps to get a read on the individual puppy's temperament and what their stress signals might be. Human beings generally look at an animal and think about what you want from that animal. This builds a foundation of understanding of what motivates and bothers them," Balgaard said. "Read the puppy and adapt your approach to training; back off if signs of stress are showing. If the brain is under stress, it's not in thinking mode. It's in survival mode."

I wish the outside world could see what the handlers have achieved. They are more than the crime they committed, and this is a way for them to do something positive in the community. Karin Balgaard, breeding coordinator

Once a connection is built, shaping games are used to establish specific behaviors in the pups through positive reinforcement.

"The first 12 weeks —the socialization period —is most critical to life. From there, the brain is wired in. They have the capacity to be curious and confident, much more than puppies that don't have the program," Balgaard said. "Our inmate handlers are really the ones that help cross the finish line for us with the program."

According to Warden Billy Eischen, having the dog program at Federal Prison Camp Duluth is a tremendous benefit for the institution.

"The dogs not only provide an opportunity for adults in custody to develop skills to assist them in becoming good neighbors, they also help to keep the morale of the population at a much higher level," Eischen said.

Through the course of the Prison Puppy Program, Balgaard enjoys watching the inmate handlers grow in their competency and confidence as the puppies develop. The program's participants often speak of increased empathy, confidence and patience, according to Balgaard.

The litter of seven yellow labs are working on weaning from their mother to become service dogs with the help inmate handlears participating in the Can Do Canine Prison Puppy Program at Federal Prison Camp in Duluth.

"I see a lot of teamwork. I see leadership. The energy and vibe has become more and more positive," Balgaard said. "All those things are really encouraging and they're proud of the hard work they do."

Olson added that each adult benefits in a different positive way —such as coping with depression, anxiety, or situations that are out of their control.

"Program participants state they feel like a real person, not just an inmate. Program participants also state they gain a sense of peace and serenity while participating in the program," Olson said.

According to Acting Chief Psychologist Dr. Travis Tomford, the program serves as a complementary intervention to support and boost inmate mental health and well-being.

"There has been significant interest in the dog program itself, to include among those who have completed drug abuse programming at the facility and are looking for further ways to improve their behaviors and psychosocial well-being. That said, the program itself helps foster empathy, self-efficacy and certainly aligns with our overall mission of reducing recidivism and preparing individuals for successful reentry into our communities. The individuals in the program also learn to think and behave responsibly, which is exactly what we focus on in our mental health groups at the facility," Tomford said.

Meanwhile, the dogs are well-cared for and receive round-the-clock attention and training, Balgaard said.

"I wish the outside world could see what the handlers have achieved," Balgaard said. "They are more than the crime they committed, and this is a way for them to do something positive in the community."

Upon their release, Balgaard said former inmates have told her that being a part of the program in Duluth has helped shape their future plans. Some are even pursuing veterinary positions, she said.

Between about 2 and 2 1/2 years old, the dogs move into the Can Do Canines facility for their final training. During this process, a trainer works with them to determine what type of assistance they want to provide.

Can Do Canines is an accredited member of Assistance Dogs International. It places dogs for clients in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Trainers and client service coordinators work together to make the best possible customized match between each dog and each client handler.

The organization has its own breeding program, and also has dogs donated to the organization, and receives dogs through a breeding cooperative or through rescue situations.

"From an inmate’s point of view, this program gives them meaning, purpose, and great pleasure at being a part of helping someone with a special need," Olson said. "It allows them to be themselves and let their inner child out, teaches them patience and opens their hearts. The program provides inmates a positive purpose to help others in need during incarceration.

"The skills adults in custody learn from this program can be carried over once they are released to the community. For some, it has opened doors in the free world."