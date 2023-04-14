99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Proposed stadium name aims to honor Denfeld football greats

Walt Hunting and Marv Heikinnen are legends in Hunter sports history.

two-story neutral-colored building with press box on second story, surrounded by snow and fence
Public School Stadium at Denfeld High School as seen March 31.
Joe Bowen / Duluth News Tribune
Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
Today at 6:00 AM

DULUTH — Denfeld High School boosters hope to rename a West Duluth stadium for two men who are influential figures in the school’s sports history.

Walt Hunting built Denfeld’s football program into a midcentury powerhouse and Marv Heikkinen revived that legacy a decade later. A group of Denfeld students and alumni hope to rename Public School Stadium after Hunting and the field it contains after Heikkinen.

“We’ve got the Washington and Lincoln of Denfeld athletics,” Joe Vukelich, a retired Denfeld social studies teacher and the school’s unofficial historian, told the News Tribune, referring to the storied U.S. presidents. “There are no other two that measure up to this in a variety of categories.”

061121.N.DNT.DENFELDGRADS.C05.jpg
Denfeld High School awarded diplomas to 176 students during commencement June 10, 2021, at Public School Stadium.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Walt Hunting

Hunting coached Denfeld’s football team from 1927 until he retired from the team amid health concerns in 1955.

Vukelich said the legend goes that a fan yelled “Here come Hunting’s hunters!” before a 1935 game as the Denfeld squad jogged from their locker room to the stadium.

The cheer grew in popularity that season and the name stuck. Denfeld’s teams have been called the Hunters since then.

Hunting.PNG
Walt Hunting.
Contributed / University of Minnesota Duluth Archives

Hunting coached the school’s football team to a 162-63-15 record, racking up 14 city championships, six undefeated seasons, four “unofficial” state titles and one “official” title in 1948. The Hunters went undefeated that year. In another year, they outscored their opponents 262-6.

“They’re crushing people,” Vukelich said. “A lot of area teams weren’t even scheduling them anymore.”

Hunting also pioneered the “Y” offense, a variation of the “T” formation widely used at the time, where a trio of backs set up in an approximation of either letter behind their quarterback, Vukelich said. Hunting wrote articles about football strategy for the Athletic Journal, including one that spelled out the strengths and weaknesses of the "Y" offense.

We’re picking great athletic coaches, but we’re picking exemplary human beings … and that’s why we want to lift them up. These guys are true role models of how you can be personally, professionally.
Joe Vukelich, retired Denfeld teacher

“The more we used it against our opponents in actual competition, the better we liked it,” Hunting wrote in the Journal’s March 1942 issue. “To me, it is much more flexible and deceptive as a prime or basic formation than other formations, and that is the principal reason why I like it so well.”

Vukelich said being asked to write for the Athletic Journal was akin to being asked to contribute to ESPN. But he and Tim Doyle, another member of the alumni group advocating for the stadium and field name changes, said Hunting’s legacy extends beyond coaching.

Hunting, a World War I veteran, worried about his Hunters’ lives after an early 1940s visit from the U.S. Department of Defense asked him and other physical education teachers to prepare their players and students for a 10-year war.

“Like a father to me,” is how an alumnus of one of Hunting’s teams described the former coach, Vukelich said. Another Vukelich interviewee said they never heard Hunting yell because he didn’t need to.

“He won and we just did what he said,” Vukelich said.

Marv Heikkinen

The alumni and student group’s proposed name change aims to follow a model used by some high-flying college football programs. Auburn University’s football team plays in Jordan-Hare Stadium, for instance, which is named after the school’s winningest football coach and a member of its inaugural football team, respectively. The school’s football team plays on a field, though, named after Pat Dye, a legendary coach who came after Jordan and Hare.

“The first great one gets the stadium and the second great one gets the field,” Vukelich said.

Denfeld’s second great is Marv Heikkinen, who racked up an 81-40 record coaching the school’s football team in the 1970s and early 1980s and can still be seen cheering in the stands at present-day Hunter football games.

Marv Heikkinen
Marv Heikkinen.
Contributed / University of Minnesota Duluth Archives

As a coach, Heikkinen had a reputation for being an excellent motivator with a knack for getting his players ready for big games, according to contemporary News Tribune coverage, but Vukelich said the coach was more of an introverted planner than that rah-rah characterization might suggest.

Coaching in an era with a more regimented postseason than Hunting's time, Heikkinen led teams to a pair of state tournament appearances and a 1975 Northern Minnesota Championship.

Like Hunting, Heikkinen also taught at Denfeld. Hunting was a physical education teacher and later an assistant principal. He taught social studies and helped put together some of the school’s civil and criminal law curriculum.

“I really enjoy the classroom teaching and I work hard doing as good a job as I can possibly do,” Heikkinen told the News Tribune when he retired in fall 1983 after an uncharacteristic 1-8 season. “I consider myself to be a dedicated teacher. I have refused to compromise either my classroom teaching or the football program. There were not enough hours to do what I wanted to do — and to do it well — and still have time for my family.”

082120.S.DNT.SwannieC2.jpg
Marv Heikkinen, left, is pictured at a visitation for longtime Denfeld coach Dick "Swannie" Swanson at Wade Stadium in 2020. “He was my best friend,” Heikkinen, who taught at Denfeld for 32 years, said of Swanson.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Heikkinen, the legend goes, overheard students in his classroom snickering at another student with special needs. When the student was gone, Heikkinen lit into the students who had mocked their classmate — a rare outpouring of anger, according to another Vukelich interviewee.

“It’s those sorts of things,” Vukelich said. “We’re picking great athletic coaches, but we’re picking exemplary human beings … and that’s why we want to lift them up. These guys are true role models of how you can be personally, professionally.”

The renaming process

The alumni and student group that asked for the stadium to be renamed still has more ground to cover before the name might actually change.

Their request triggered a Duluth Public Schools policy that opened the floor for anyone to submit a request to rename the stadium. It’s unclear what other name suggestions, if any, the district received. A News Tribune request for those suggestions is pending.

Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham about to catch a football
Minnesota Vikings fullback and 2011 Denfeld alumnus C.J. Ham prepares to catch a tossed football during a drill at the C.J. Ham football camp at Public School Stadium on June 11.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune

Now-closed Duluth high schools Morgan Park and Central also played their home games at Public School Stadium. The district’s $315 million “Red Plan," completed in 2013, meant that East High School, the only other remaining public high school in the city, ended up with a stadium of its own.

“It’s been 10, 12 years since this name has really been irrelevant,” Vukelich said. “You went from Denfeld, Morgan Park, Central, East and even Duluth Cathedral, parochial school, playing here for 50, 60, whatever years, then all of a sudden it’s like the Red Plan comes along and there’s only two high schools and they each have their own stadium.”

But the name change proposal aims to include nods to other schools and sports beyond Denfeld and football. Pillars at the stadium entrance, Vukelich and Doyle said, could pay tribute to Central High School and Morgan Park High School athletes, plus Denfeld’s track teams, soccer teams and so on.

“Everybody has their lens of who was the best of the best in there,” Doyle said. “We’ve got to make sure we’re inclusive of the stories that are there to tell.”

Duluth School Board members could vote on a new stadium name as soon as June.

March 7 2023 PSS Renaming Powerpoint by Joe Bowen on Scribd

