Proctor's Mistelske named AAA’s best safety patroller

DULUTH — A Proctor Public Schools fifth grader is once again Minnesota’s foremost “safety patroller.”

Staff at AAA, the automotive club, named Everett Mistelske its statewide Safety Patroller of the Year, earning the Bay View Elementary student a plaque and $200. Safety patrollers are akin to crossing guards, the students who help shepherd their classmates to and from school each day, and the two terms are sometimes used interchangeably. The club chooses one elementary school student from each state for the distinction.

“I love being involved and volunteering in my community. Crossing guards is one of those ways I love to volunteer,” Mistelske wrote in an essay that AAA asks nominees to write. “When I first started crossing guard I felt a great surge of power, but now a couple of months into it I feel like a leader crossing people, knowing new people, having fun, and helping my wonderful community stay safe.”

Mistelske was nominated by Erica Amborn, a teacher at the school who also advises its patroller program. Amborn noted Mistelske’s dependability, honesty and safety skills.

Everett Mistelske, left, and Erica Amborn. Contributed / AAA

He’s also the third-consecutive Bay View student to win the award. Eli Ruth , now a sixth grader, won it last June and Austin Carlson , now a seventh grader, won it after the 2020-2021 school year.

That three-year streak is Amborn’s doing.

“The students that I’ve nominated for this have usually been the students that I can count on, rely on,” Amborn told the News Tribune on Tuesday. “They take the morning shift, and it’s usually a shift that not many can do. It’s not fun, it’s not after school. You don’t get out of class early, you have to come to school early, so I’ve always felt like those kids deserve a little extra recognition.”

There were 29 patrollers in Bay View’s program last year. Gene LaDoucer, a regional spokesperson for AAA, said that fewer than a dozen students were nominated for this year’s award. About 679,000 students at 35,000 schools nationwide are safety patrollers each year, AAA said.

“I think I am a leader because when I am on the street, I feel like I am helping others that could be in danger to be safe,” Mistelske wrote in his essay. “When I first started being a crossing guard, I learned from Mrs. Amborn, my advisor, how to help train the new people. It feels good to be trusted to teach and for my teacher to trust me. I think when I am older, I would like to be more like Mrs. Amborn, help kids, help people, teach others, volunteer, and show others they can be leaders, too.”