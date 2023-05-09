99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Preschool on Lake Superior College campus closes after 28 years

Creation Station was renting a space that is now needed for the college's manufacturing programs, which are moving from downtown to the main campus in 2024.

Couple stand in preschool.
Julie and Bernie Walker pose near the mural inside the Creation Station preschool at Lake Superior College in Duluth on Friday. The business is closing after 28 years.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
Today at 6:00 AM

DULUTH — After 28 years at the Lake Superior College campus, Creation Station Child Care has closed. The preschool’s lease was not renewed because the college needs to build additional classrooms in the child care center’s location.

Julie Walker, who owns and directs Creation Station with her husband, Bernie, said she found out in December that the preschool’s three-year contract had not been renewed. Since then, they operated the preschool at less-than-full capacity to prepare for closing.

“The impact on the college, I think it could be very detrimental,” Walker said. “Almost every one of my families — probably 70% of my families — were students here with young children.”

Woman shows other woman things for sale in preschool.
Julie Walker, left, shows Maria Hopkins, of Hartley Nature Preschool, some markers as Hopkins shops through items at Creation Station.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Patricia Rogers, president of Lake Superior College, said she’s disappointed that the college couldn’t renew Creation Station’s contract, but there was no other option. The manufacturing programs are located in leased space downtown, but the building was recently sold to the Human Development Center. The college has until June 2024 to move the welding, computer-aided design and computerized numerical control programs back to the main LSC campus on Trinity Road.

The only feasible place on campus to build space for the programs is the preschool’s location, according to architects following state building requirements.

“We looked at several options elsewhere on campus for the child care center, but due to the requirements of their licensure — separate entrances, safety features, restrooms — we are unable to relocate them in our existing building,” Rogers said.

Woman moves box full of things for sale.
Julie Walker gets boxes ready for sale at Creation Station.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Rogers said there isn’t enough space or money to add a new child care space in the construction plans because the college is using its own funding and the move is coming sooner than anticipated. The construction will already cost several million dollars, Rogers said, and Creation Station was simply leasing the building space from them.

“It’s one of those things that’s just kind of an unfortunate series of events that just are cascading as we can’t stay in the downtown center anymore,” Rogers said. “I love having the child care center on campus — I absolutely love it — but now here we are in this situation, so …”

Creation Station was licensed for 24 preschool-age children. Walker said she’d get calls daily to see if she had room to take another child, which she didn’t. Since January, they'd capped enrollment at 16 to prepare for closing. Clients included LSC students, faculty and other Duluth residents.

Items stick out from in box.
Books and boxes full of learning toys are for sale for day care and preschool owners.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“Our center isn’t just a place where we take care of children,” Walker said. “Both my husband and I are state-licensed teachers. I actually have a master’s degree. So the curriculum that we provided, in the words of some of my special ed and speech teachers, is probably — or was, now — the best in town as far as an all-around curriculum to prepare children for kindergarten.”

Man packs things into boxes.
Bernie Walker packs boxes at Creation Station preschool.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Rogers said because the preschool was not a drop-off child care provider, and instead had a set number of enrolled clients, she doesn’t expect the preschool’s closing to greatly impact the college’s student enrollment.

Walker said she wasn’t necessarily surprised by the news that Creation Station’s contract wasn’t renewed. There was over a decade of “limbo” where the preschool operated without a formal contract, and the Walkers knew their leased space would eventually be needed for the manufacturing programs. However, Walker wishes there had been more direct communication with the college’s administration about it.

“I knew it was coming, but I was hoping for another three years because that would’ve put me a little closer to retirement age,” Walker said.

Instead, Julie and Bernie Walker have sold all the furniture, toys, books and equipment from Creation Station to other area child care providers. The Walkers have taken on teaching positions at Congdon Creek Preschool.

Walker said the support they’ve had from parents, faculty and other teachers has been great as they rallied behind Creation Station.

The preschool closed its doors to children at the end of April, and is in the process of fully moving out of the college this month.

Woman shows other woman art supplies.
Julie Walker, left, shows Maria Hopkins, of Hartley Nature Preschool, some art supplies.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Fish swims in tank.
A lone fish swims in its tank at Creation Station preschool.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
Laura Butterbrodt covers health for the Duluth News Tribune. She has a bachelor of arts in journalism from South Dakota State University and has been working as a reporter in Minnesota and South Dakota since 2014.
