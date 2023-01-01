99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Police respond to shooting at Break Room Bar

No injuries were immediately reported, Duluth police said.

Police lights.jpg
By Staff reports
December 31, 2022 10:28 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — The Duluth Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night at the Break Room Bar, 501 E. Fourth St.

Officers responded to the report of a fight with shots fired, according to an email sent by Officer Matthew McShane. He did not say what time the shooting was reported.

Police determined that two people got into a fight and one person shot at the other, McShane said.

"At the time of this release, no one has been injured from the shooting," he said.

Officers were still at the Break Room Bar investigating the incident when McShane sent the news release. He added that no further information would be immediately released.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSDULUTH
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Images from 2022
Local
Video: 2022 in the Northland
News Tribune Digital Producers assembled more than 300 videos during the year.
December 31, 2022 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Waves splash against snow and ice covered rocks.
Local
Duluth breaks December snowfall record on New Year's Eve
The National Weather Service in Duluth tweeted the news at 6:23 p.m. Saturday.
December 31, 2022 06:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Fire truck
Local
Fire displaces Canosia Township family
No one was injured. While the home was not a total loss, officials said the cost to repair the damage will exceed $50,000.
December 31, 2022 02:59 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
county sheriff reflects on career
Local
'It's a great job': Litman says farewell after 20 years as St. Louis County sheriff
From an uncertain start to many memorable cases and a lifesaving response at a curling match, the outgoing leader reflected on his decades of service to the Northland.
December 31, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen