Police respond to shooting at Break Room Bar

DULUTH — The Duluth Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night at the Break Room Bar, 501 E. Fourth St.

Officers responded to the report of a fight with shots fired, according to an email sent by Officer Matthew McShane. He did not say what time the shooting was reported.

Police determined that two people got into a fight and one person shot at the other, McShane said.

"At the time of this release, no one has been injured from the shooting," he said.

Officers were still at the Break Room Bar investigating the incident when McShane sent the news release. He added that no further information would be immediately released.