Police investigate man's death in Biwabik

Investigators were interviewing neighbors and others who had been in contact with the man.

By Staff reports
Today at 4:36 PM

BIWABIK — Police are investigating the circumstances of a man's death inside an Iron Range home.

The Gilbert Police Department said the man was found dead in a residence on the 300 block of Fourth Avenue North in Biwabik at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday after a 911 call was placed. The city of Biwabik contracts with Gilbert for police services.

Police Chief Ty Techar said the body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for formal identification and to identify a cause of death.

"Investigators continue to interview neighbors and persons last known to have been with the deceased," Techar said in a statement. "At this point investigators believe that the man’s death was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public."

Police did not specify if the death is considered suspicious, and Techar did not return a call seeking additional details Tuesday. The release stated that additional information would be released after the autopsy, family notifications and initial investigation.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and East Range Police Department were also assisting.

By Staff reports
