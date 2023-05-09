Police identify woman killed by rock through windshield in Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS — A driver struck by a rock has died.

Authorities said Kay Spielman, 56, of Cook County, was driving a pickup truck south on Minnesota Highway 61 near the Burlington Bay Campground on Friday afternoon when a softball-sized rock broke through her windshield.

She was taken by ambulance to Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors, then by helicopter to a Duluth-area hospital, where she later died, Two Harbors Police Chief Rick Hogenson said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Spielman was an organ donor and the donation process would occur Tuesday afternoon, Hogenson said.

Officers were dispatched at 2:01 p.m. Friday to the scene, where people were trying to enter the truck and provide Spielman with first aid in what Hogenson called "a real and true showing of other people trying to help others in need."

"Through the efforts of these citizens, emergency responders were able to provide medical aid to the injured female party quickly," Hogenson said.

Hogenson said the police department is looking into whether another vehicle on the highway may have caused the rock to fly into Spielman's windshield.

He said the department does not believe it was intentional and that the public is not at risk. "We don't think that it (the rock) was thrown," Hogenson said.

Police are reviewing video footage near the scene and are asking the public to call 218-834-5566 if they have information.