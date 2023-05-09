99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Police identify woman killed by rock through windshield in Two Harbors

Police believe the rock was not thrown and that there is no risk to the public.

ambulance.jpg
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Today at 3:36 PM

TWO HARBORS — A driver struck by a rock has died.

Authorities said Kay Spielman, 56, of Cook County, was driving a pickup truck south on Minnesota Highway 61 near the Burlington Bay Campground on Friday afternoon when a softball-sized rock broke through her windshield.

Duluth Brief.jpg
Local
PREVIOUSLY: Person hospitalized after rock goes through windshield in Two Harbors
Police don't know where the rock came from and are asking the public for their help.
May 05, 2023 09:05 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

She was taken by ambulance to Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors, then by helicopter to a Duluth-area hospital, where she later died, Two Harbors Police Chief Rick Hogenson said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Spielman was an organ donor and the donation process would occur Tuesday afternoon, Hogenson said.

Officers were dispatched at 2:01 p.m. Friday to the scene, where people were trying to enter the truck and provide Spielman with first aid in what Hogenson called "a real and true showing of other people trying to help others in need."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Through the efforts of these citizens, emergency responders were able to provide medical aid to the injured female party quickly," Hogenson said.

Hogenson said the police department is looking into whether another vehicle on the highway may have caused the rock to fly into Spielman's windshield.

He said the department does not believe it was intentional and that the public is not at risk. "We don't think that it (the rock) was thrown," Hogenson said.

Police are reviewing video footage near the scene and are asking the public to call 218-834-5566 if they have information.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
FSA Ambulance lights
Local
Kayaker's body recovered along North Shore of Lake Superior
The empty kayak had seen seen floating upstream.
May 09, 2023 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DFL-Thumbnail.png
Local
Duluth DFL endorses local candidates
The party announced its preferred picks for City Council, school board and mayor.
May 09, 2023 12:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Student teacher helps students.
Local
Home school students jump into physical education with UWS class
Children ages 4-17 can take part in free weekly sessions.
May 09, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Postcard aerial scene of Duluth
Local
Listen: Rediscovering Bluether and Razzleberry, the retired mascots of Northland public TV
This week in Northlandia, we tell the story of Bluether and Razzleberry, PBS North's homemade and retired mascots.
May 09, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Couple stand in preschool.
Local
Preschool on Lake Superior College campus closes after 28 years
Creation Station was renting a space that is now needed for the college's manufacturing programs, which are moving from downtown to the main campus in 2024.
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
proposed hotel.jpg
Local
Duluth City Council overturns decision to require environmental review for hotel project
The City Council voted to overturn a prior Planning Commission ruling that the developer should be required to prepare an environmental assessment worksheet before proceeding with construction.
May 08, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson smiles as she announces her bid for a third term
Local
Duluth City Council votes to use pandemic relief funds to plug budget holes
As she advocated for the use of one-time federal aid, Duluth's mayor predicts increased state funding will more than cover the city's operating costs moving forward.
May 08, 2023 09:45 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
A gavel with books behind it.
Local
Iron Range woman charged with shooting at husband
The victim said he heard "popping noises" while leaving after an argument and then saw his wife pointing a pistol at him.
May 08, 2023 06:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
courtroom gavel
Local
Man charged with starting wildfire in Virginia
The suspect allegedly tried to stomp out the fire, but a strong wind caused it to grow out of control.
May 08, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
tribal/forest sxervice agreement signing
Local
Ojibwe bands, Superior National Forest sign 'co-stewardship' agreement
The memorandum of understanding is the first of its kind.
May 08, 2023 02:29 PM
 · 
By  John Myers

Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Duluth to use pandemic relief to fix budget
May 09, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth attempts to stop public dancing on Sundays
May 09, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
3823274+police.jpg
Local
Two men hospitalized after stabbing in Superior
May 08, 2023 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Venus and M35
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Venus tiptoes by M35, the Gemini Cluster
May 09, 2023 01:49 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
030720.S.DNT.state.hockey.Hermantown.SCC c15.JPG
Bulldogs Hockey
Hermantown's Aaron Pionk is coming home, will join Bulldogs' blue line next season
May 09, 2023 01:45 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Minnesota Capitol Dome
Minnesota
New programs and spending will cost Minnesota billions. Where will ongoing revenue come from?
May 09, 2023 10:31 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
3348835+09mar16_0204.jpg
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Former Esko, Carlton coach Mike Devney headed to Hall of Fame
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb