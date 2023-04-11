99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Police footchase ends at Lake Superior Zoo

Authorities arrested a man outside the zoo’s veterinary clinic after he allegedly stole a trailer from a Proctor business.

3823274+police.jpg
Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
Today at 12:38 PM

DULUTH — A man was arrested Monday after allegedly stealing a trailer and leading police on a footchase that ended at Lake Superior Zoo.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the Proctor Police Department asked Duluth police for assistance in finding a trailer that was stolen from a business there. Officers found the trailer at the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and West Skyline Parkway, from which a man fled the scene through the woods, according to a news release from the Duluth Police Department.

The suspect jumped into nearby Kingsbury Creek, police claimed. The creek flows south and east through the zoo before draining into the St. Louis River. The suspect got into the zoo, which was closed at the time, and police ultimately arrested him outside the zoo’s veterinary clinic.

Zoo cameras saw him walking along its footpaths until he was arrested outside the clinic, according to Haley Hedstrom, the zoo’s CEO. The man did not enter any animal habitats or other zoo buildings, Hedstrom said.

The News Tribune generally does not name people suspected of a crime until they’ve been formally charged.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect is lodged at the St. Louis County Jail on preliminary charges of felony theft and fleeing a police officer, a misdemeanor, according to jail records.

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS

Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
Joe Bowen is an award-winning reporter at the Duluth News Tribune. He covers schools and education across the Northland.

You can reach him at:
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Trial opens in 'brutal' Iron Range slaying
April 11, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, Duluth school budget stabilized after cuts
April 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
GermanLanguageStudentIsabel.jpg
Local
Hermantown student receives German language award, trip
April 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Gophers vs Penn State_1007.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
UMD hockey notebook: Comfort, trust led McMenamin from Penn State to Minnesota Duluth
April 11, 2023 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
GermanLanguageStudentIsabel.jpg
Local
Hermantown student receives German language award, trip
April 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
A gavel with books behind it.
Local
Duluth restaurateur pleads guilty to child sexual assault
April 10, 2023 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
J Nicholas Cramer.jpg
Local
Trial opens in 'brutal' Iron Range slaying
April 10, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen