Police footchase ends at Lake Superior Zoo

DULUTH — A man was arrested Monday after allegedly stealing a trailer and leading police on a footchase that ended at Lake Superior Zoo.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the Proctor Police Department asked Duluth police for assistance in finding a trailer that was stolen from a business there. Officers found the trailer at the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and West Skyline Parkway, from which a man fled the scene through the woods, according to a news release from the Duluth Police Department.

The suspect jumped into nearby Kingsbury Creek, police claimed. The creek flows south and east through the zoo before draining into the St. Louis River. The suspect got into the zoo, which was closed at the time, and police ultimately arrested him outside the zoo’s veterinary clinic.

Zoo cameras saw him walking along its footpaths until he was arrested outside the clinic, according to Haley Hedstrom, the zoo’s CEO. The man did not enter any animal habitats or other zoo buildings, Hedstrom said.

The News Tribune generally does not name people suspected of a crime until they’ve been formally charged.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect is lodged at the St. Louis County Jail on preliminary charges of felony theft and fleeing a police officer, a misdemeanor, according to jail records.