Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, December 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Police: Cromwell couple dead in double murder-suicide

Police in Bullhead City, Arizona, said Timothy Wayne Albright fatally shot his fiancee, Karee Pauline Rowell, her cousin and then himself.

4498770+ambulance_0.jpg
By Staff reports
December 27, 2022 01:22 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Two Cromwell residents are among three dead in an apparent murder-suicide Dec. 18.

Timothy Wayne Albright, 64, and his fiancee, Karee Pauline Rowell, 64, both of Cromwell, and her cousin, Trisha Lynn Wallin, 58, of Bullhead City, died from gunshot wounds to the head, the Bullhead City Police Department posted Dec. 19 on Facebook.

According to the Facebook post , a neighbor reported "subjects down" inside a residence on the 500 block of Riverview Drive around 11 p.m. Dec. 18. The three individuals were dead when law enforcement arrived on the scene.

Police said Albright and Rowell were staying with Wallin in Bullhead City for the winter. They said it's unclear why Albright shot the victims.

Neighbors reportedly had plans to meet up with the Albright, Rowell and Wallin on Dec. 18. When they didn't arrive or answer text messages, the neighbors grew concerned and knocked on Wallin's door. They saw the three bodies when they looked in a window and immediately called 911, police said in the Facebook post.

ADVERTISEMENT

The murder-suicide is under investigation.

To get help
  • National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 
  • Crisis Text Line: Text MN to 741741 
  • More Lifeline resources: speakingofsuicide.com/resources
  • South St. Louis, Lake, Cook and Carlton counties/Fond du Lac Band: 218-623-1800 or 844-772-4742 
  • North St. Louis County/Bois Forte Band: 218-288-2100 
  • Itasca County: 218-326-8565 or 211* 
  • Koochiching County: 800-442-8565 or 211* 

*St. Louis County 211 services are not crisis-related 

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSCROMWELLHOMICIDE
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Duluth-Superior grain exports may see historic low
Also in today’s episode, grants help Lighthouse Center move downtown
December 27, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
The 624-foot long bulk carrier, Resko, the first saltie to visit the Twin Ports in 2022, hosts ceremony.
Local
Grain exports from Port of Duluth-Superior on pace for lowest or second-lowest year since 1890
Fewer salties coming in, higher transportation costs, a poor crop, the war in Ukraine and a strong dollar all play a role.
December 27, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: St. Louis County cited for air pollution in 1982
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
December 27, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
691 foot long cargo ship departs Duluth in winter
Local
Photos: H. Lee White departs Duluth
The 691-foot-long ship left Duluth on Monday
December 26, 2022 01:29 PM
 · 
By  Clint Austin