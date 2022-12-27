Police: Cromwell couple dead in double murder-suicide

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Two Cromwell residents are among three dead in an apparent murder-suicide Dec. 18.

Timothy Wayne Albright, 64, and his fiancee, Karee Pauline Rowell, 64, both of Cromwell, and her cousin, Trisha Lynn Wallin, 58, of Bullhead City, died from gunshot wounds to the head, the Bullhead City Police Department posted Dec. 19 on Facebook.

According to the Facebook post , a neighbor reported "subjects down" inside a residence on the 500 block of Riverview Drive around 11 p.m. Dec. 18. The three individuals were dead when law enforcement arrived on the scene.

Police said Albright and Rowell were staying with Wallin in Bullhead City for the winter. They said it's unclear why Albright shot the victims.

Neighbors reportedly had plans to meet up with the Albright, Rowell and Wallin on Dec. 18. When they didn't arrive or answer text messages, the neighbors grew concerned and knocked on Wallin's door. They saw the three bodies when they looked in a window and immediately called 911, police said in the Facebook post.

The murder-suicide is under investigation.