Planes to spray areas of Duluth, Carlton County for spongy moths

DULUTH — Small airplanes will be buzzing low, slow and loud over several neighborhoods in coming days, spraying against an infestation of spongy months, the invasive insects that defoliate trees.

Formerly called gypsy moths, spongy moths are marching east across the U.S. and the front line in the battle to slow their spread is now over the Northland.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture said aerial spraying will occur between July 12 and July 25, depending on the weather and the growth stage of the insect.

The planes will be spraying across 27,000 acres, including 14,000 acres near Holyoke in southeastern Carlton County and 9,700 acres in the Duluth area, including the Endion, East Hillside, Duluth Heights and Kenwood neighborhoods, as well as parts of Hermantown and Proctor.

A second block includes Piedmont and Denfeld neighborhoods and other western portions of Duluth and into Proctor.

A third block includes Midway Township areas just north of Interstate 35 and west of Proctor to about Midway Road.

The material being sprayed is a non-toxic, water-based, biodegradable mating disruptor — not an insecticide. The disruptor doesn’t kill anything, but lures male moths away from females and stops them from successfully producing more moths.

A spongy moth caterpillar on a tree leaf. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture will be conducting more aerial spraying this summer, including in several Duluth neighborhoods, to try to slow the spread of the invasive species, formerly called gypsy moths, to the west. Contributed / Minnesota Department of Agriculture

Minnesota entomologists found a record number of spongy moths in the state in 2022. More than 101,000 male spongy moths were caught in traps in 2022 in Minnesota — eight times the number caught in 2021, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture reports. Most moths were caught in Lake and Cook counties, but more are being found in Duluth and Carlton County as well. The 2022 catch broke the previous record set in 2013, when about 71,000 male moths were trapped.

The European native moths are considered a major problem for North American trees because they have few natural enemies here and can overwhelm patches of forest, defoliating trees quickly. They will munch on more than 300 species of trees and bushes, including aspen, birch and oak.

Spongy moth caterpillars can defoliate trees several times in one growing season, unlike native pests like the forest tent caterpillar which generally defoliate trees only once per season. Most of the trees survive losing all their leaves, but some — up to 20 % in one Wisconsin study — succumb to the stress and die.



About aerial spraying The Department of Agriculture says the aircraft may begin treatment in the early morning and may continue into the evening, weather permitting. Residents may be awakened on that day by the noise of the airplane or hear it later in the day depending when the area is treated. The aircraft flies over the treatment block, making sequential passes. It will be low, about 100-200 feet above the treetops, and loud. The department offers the following tips and information to residents in and around the treatment area:

The residue from the SPLAT (Specialized Pheromone and Lure Application Technology) GM-O product will not damage a vehicle's finish or outdoor items; however, you may notice a fine mist on the surface. Residents may wish to park vehicles indoors to avoid having to wash them after the application. Soapy water will remove any residue on vehicles or outdoor items.

SPLAT GM-O has no known health effects for humans, but residents may wish to stay indoors during the treatment and keep windows closed for a half hour after application.

SPLAT GM-O has no known health effects for pets; however, they may be startled by the noise from the low-flying aircraft.

Since 1970, more than 83 million acres, an area equal to 37 Yellowstone national parks, have been defoliated by the spongy moth in the U.S., about 700,000 acres annually in recent years, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The name "spongy," from the common French word "spongieuse," refers to the moth's egg mass, which have the color and texture of a sea sponge. The insect's name was changed in 2022 because its former name was considered offensive to the Romani people of Europe.

Spongy moths first came to the eastern U.S. from Europe in the 1860s, arriving by ship, and have been expanding ever since. They travel slowly on their own but have ridden west as egg clusters on cars, trucks, trains, trailers and campers. They have been in eastern Wisconsin since the 1970s and have now spread across the entire state and into eastern Minnesota.

A spongy moth. Contributed / Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

The moth does its damage when it's in its caterpillar stage. Forest health experts say the moths can't be stopped. But their westward movement can be slowed, and outbreaks can be kept smaller, with annual aerial spraying efforts where the largest concentrations of moths are located.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has been setting traps across eastern portions of the state for years, using scent to lure male moths in, and last summer they came in record numbers. The high number of male moths trapped wouldn't necessarily indicate that large-scale defoliation is certain.

But, for the first time, 2022 saw several public reports of both spongy moth egg masses and caterpillars in the Arrowhead region. And state entomologists found egg masses "at almost every location surveyed" along the North Shore, according to the Department of Natural Resources annual forest pest report. Because each egg mass can contain 500-1,000 eggs, infestations that may start small can grow rapidly.

In Wisconsin, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will be spraying against spongy moths at 37 sites in 10 counties this summer: Washburn, Barron, Chippewa, Crawford, Dunn, Grant, La Crosse, Lafayette, Rusk and Vernon.

For more information on the Minnesota spraying effort, go to mda.state.mn.us/smtreatments.

For more information on spongy moths and treatment efforts in Wisconsin, go to smaerialspray.wi.gov.