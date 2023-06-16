Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Plane lands on Interstate 35 near Barnum

The incident occurred as thousands head north for Grandma's Marathon.

By Staff reports
Today at 4:09 PM

BARNUM — A small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 35 in Carlton County on Friday afternoon.

The single-engine plane touched down in the northbound lanes at approximately 1 p.m. and eventually came to a stop in the ditch, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. No injuries were reported and there was said to be little to no damage to the plane.

The incident, in the Mahtowa area, just north of Barnum, added to the congestion related to travel ahead of this weekend's Grandma's Marathon and associated races in Duluth. The Minnesota Department of Transportation urged motorists to drive with "extreme caution" until the plane could be safely removed, which was expected to occur around 4 p.m.

Authorities did not immediately identify the pilot or offer any further details on the reason for the emergency landing.

