Pilot shortage still drags down potential Duluth-Denver flight

DULUTH — An ongoing nationwide pilot shortage is continuing to delay the potential flight between Duluth and Denver.

The long-awaited daily flight to Denver International Airport would give passengers from Duluth International Airport access to a major hub to the West Coast and Intermountain West, but there just aren’t enough pilots to support new routes with regional airlines struggling to staff existing service, Tom Werner, executive director of the Duluth Airport Authority, said in an interview with the News Tribune.

Still, Werner is hopeful that the $750,000 grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation in 2021 will attract an airline to establish the route. The airport has an eight-year window to use the grant.

The federal grant, coupled with additional funds from area businesses, the city of Duluth and St. Louis County, is meant to “mitigate startup risk for the airline and do some initial marketing,” Werner said.

But for an airline to move in, the route needs to be profitable, and Werner believes it would be. Denver is already a “top-five origin destination” based on daily passengers flying between Duluth and Denver, he said.

“It’s possible that there could be some movement later in 2023, but as I look at the industry now and (from) what our airline partners are telling us about what they have for labor pool and their ability to grow — their growth projections — I continue to say probably what I said two years ago, which is: Within the next couple of years, we’re hopeful that we’re going to get this off the ground,” Werner said.

There was already a pilot shortage prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, the airline industry forecast it would worsen with a wave of pilots approaching the mandatory retirement age of 65.

A Sun Country Airlines Boeing 737 takes off from the Duluth International Airport on Jan. 7, 2022. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

But when COVID-19 hit in early 2020 and people stopped flying, it accelerated those retirements and interrupted the training of would-be pilots.

Looking ahead, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates there will be more than 18,000 openings for airline and commercial pilots each year for the next decade.

“Many of those openings are expected to result from the need to replace workers who transfer to different occupations or exit the labor force, such as to retire,” the bureau said.

Major carriers have been filling openings by hiring pilots from regional airlines, like the ones that serve Duluth.

While the flights are branded United Airlines and Delta Airlines, those major carriers contract many of their regional flights out to smaller carriers like Air Wisconsin Airlines, SkyWest Airlines and Endeavor Air.

Werner said monthly passenger numbers are recovering from the pandemic, but there have been fewer flights per day in and out of Duluth as airlines are combating the pilot shortage by flying larger planes with more seats.

Other regional airports have been hit much harder.

“We are on the precipice of a wholesale collapse of small community air service,” Fay Malarkey Black, CEO of the Regional Airline Association, said in November. “It has already begun, with 60 U.S. airports losing more than half their air service since 2019. Every policymaker in the Administration and Congress must set aside politics and address this crisis today.”

Duluth is faring better than its peers, having lost 10.25% of its air service since 2019, while Fargo has lost almost 18% and Rochester has lost almost 55% over the last three years, according to Rally For Air Service, a coalition of airports, airlines chambers of commerce and other groups.

“Many of our peer communities that we compete with for air service are not doing that well,” Werner said. “So while we’re not going to rest on our laurels, we’re blessed to have what we have and are looking to grow from here.”

Duluth receives service from United Airlines with three daily nonstop flights to Chicago and from Delta Airlines with three daily nonstop flights to Minneapolis. Sun Country also provides twice-weekly nonstop flights to Phoenix, Arizona, and Fort Myers, Florida. The Fort Myers flight, however, is on hiatus through the end of the month due to soft bookings in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Strong passenger numbers on those flights are key to attracting new flights and airlines, like the potential fight to Denver, Werner said.

There just need to be more pilots.

“If COVID had not happened and disrupted the talent pool for the airlines the way it did, Denver would be going daily today,” Werner said.