Pilot in fatal Duluth crash overshot runway, feds indicate

DULUTH — The small plane that crashed about 25 miles north of the city last month overflew a private runway shortly beforehand, according to federal investigators.

An Aeronca 7CCM plane piloted by Bryan Handyside , 60, crashed June 21 into dense woods immediately west of Pequaywan Lake Road. The crash killed Handyside, who owns a private grass airstrip on a property adjacent to the crash site, and passenger Matthew Joseph, 64.

The plane, according to a preliminary report published this week by the National Transportation Safety Board, took off from Duluth International Airport shortly before 7 a.m. and approached Handyside’s airstrip from the south.

Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

The plane, though, overflew that runway about 100 feet above ground level while traveling at about 58 mph, according to federal investigators.

Near the departure end of the runway, the airplane began to climb again, reaching a peak of 240 feet above ground, and accelerated to 64 mph before slowing to 54 mph. It then made a descending left turn toward the crash site, investigators reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wrecked plane was found later that morning by a spotter plane. It was about 450 yards from the grass strip on Handyside’s property, according to the National Transportation Safety Board report.

related









The plane, which was manufactured in 1946, had been inspected shortly before the crash. Investigators claimed that Handyside signed off on an annual inspection June 20, the day before the crash.

Handyside and Joseph were employed by Duluth-based Cirrus Aircraft, but were not reportedly flying on company business.

The plane was used for a “work-related flying club” of which Handyside was a member. Handyside, according to first responders at the crash site, had over 30 years of aviation experience. In 2011, he was piloting a different plane that clipped some shrubbery during a landing near Island Lake. No one was injured in that incident.

National Transportation Safety Board staff are set to publish a more detailed and definitive report about the crash in approximately a year.

Federal records do not list Handyside as the operator for any other crashes, nor that the Aeronca he was flying was involved in any earlier crashes. The plane was recertified for airworthiness in 2011.