Man killed in truck vs. train crash near Culver

By Staff reports
January 05, 2023 02:21 PM
INDUSTRIAL TOWNSHIP — A man died after the pickup truck he was driving was hit by a train Thursday, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported.

The crash occurred at approximately 10 a.m. at the intersection of Center Line Road and Industrial Road in the unincorporated community of Burnett in Industrial Township, near Culver. The driver of the pickup, a 56-year-old man from Culver, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, the truck was traveling on Center Line Road and did not stop at the stop sign before the railroad crossing. The pickup was struck from the side by a northbound Canadian National train. There were no other occupants in the truck, and no railroad employees were injured.

The name of the victim has not yet been released, pending notification of family members.

The Industrial Township Fire Department, Grand Lake Fire Department, St. Louis County Rescue Squad, and Canadian National Railroad responded to the scene.   

Related Topics: ST. LOUIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICEACCIDENTSCRASHES
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
