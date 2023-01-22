Photos: Youth mushers compete in the 2023 Cub Run

TWO HARBORS — For kids looking to try sled dog racing, the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors was an opportunity to give it a shot.

The Cub Run is for mushers 14 years old and younger. Twenty-seven kids registered for the 2023 Cub Run, with 24 racing on Saturday. The mushers, and their dog teams, participated in 2.2-mile and quarter-mile races. For more details, visit beargrease.com.

A dog on Ellis Miller's sled dog team leaps into the air ahead of the 2.2-mile race during the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

The 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon begins Sunday, Jan. 29, at Billy’s bar in Duluth.

Emma Hosmer and her sled dog team depart from the starting area of the 2.2-mile race during the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

A sled dog howls while waiting to race in the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Mike Keyport, of Grand Portage, top center, speaks into a microphone ahead of the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Keyport is the great-grandson of John Beargrease and spoke about his great-grandfather. Keyport also served as the public address announcer for the 2023 Cub Run. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Liam Anderson, 2, of Duluth, left, claps his hands while being held by his mother Sierra Anderson, of Duluth, ahead of the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday. Liam Anderson was registered for the quarter-mile race. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Youth mushers and spectators listen during pre-race instructions ahead of the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Mike Keyport, of Grand Portage, right, poses with his son Justin Keyport, of Stillwater, center, and grandson Calvin Keyport, 3, of Stillwater, ahead of the Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday. Mike is the great-grandson of John Beargrease, Justin is the great-great-grandson of John Beargrease and Calvin is the great-great-great-grandson of John Beargrease. Justin and Calvin rode in the lead sled to kick off the 2023 Cub Run. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Elena Freking, 12, of Finland, Minnesota, gets ready to compete in the 2.2-mile race during the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday. Freking is scheduled to compete in the Beargrease 40 on Sunday, Jan. 29. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Sled dogs await racing in the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Elena Freking, 12, of Finland, Minnesota, looks to her left while she and her sled dog team approach the finish area of the 2.2-mile race during the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Jennifer Freking, of Finland, Minnesota, looks on from the starting area of the 2.2-mile race at the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday. Freking is scheduled to compete in the 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Spectators cheer on the youth mushers near the starting area of the 2.2-mile race during the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Siri Nelson and her sled dog team finish the 2.2-mile race during the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Ellis Miller's sled dog team approaches the finish area of the 2.2-mile race during the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Elena Freking, 12, of Finland, Minesota, left, shares a laugh with her dad, Blake Freking, of Finland, Minnesota, after the 2.2-mile race at the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday. Blake Freking has competed in many John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathons. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Elena Freking, 12, of Finland, Minnesota, hugs one of her sled dogs after the 2.2-mile race at the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Ayden Crookston and his sled dog team approach the finish area of the quarter-mile race during the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Chloe Thompson (bib 29) races with sled dogs while her mother Billie Thompson assists during the quarter-mile event at the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Sadie Nelson and her sled dog team approach the finish area of the quarter-mile race during the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Willem Cummings, 4, of Duluth, bottom center, sits in a dog sled ahead of the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday. He was registered for the quarter-mile race. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Mike Keyport, of Grand Portage, speaks into a microphone ahead of the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday. Keyport is the great-grandson of John Beargrease. Keyport also served as the public address announcer for the 2023 Cub Run. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Terry Hukriede, trail boss for the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run, top left, gives pre-race instructions to the youth mushers at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors ahead of the races Saturday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Ellis Miller gives encouraging pets to sled dogs before they departed from the starting area of the 2.2-mile race during the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune