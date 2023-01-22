STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Photos: Youth mushers compete in the 2023 Cub Run

Mushers 14 years old and younger raced Saturday in the John Beargrease 2022 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors.

Nicole Freking and Tenor the sled dog.
Nicole Freking, 10, of Finland, Minnesota, holds one of her family's sled dogs, Tenor, ahead of the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Freking competed in the 2.2-mile race.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
January 21, 2023 09:00 PM
TWO HARBORS — For kids looking to try sled dog racing, the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors was an opportunity to give it a shot.

The Cub Run is for mushers 14 years old and younger. Twenty-seven kids registered for the 2023 Cub Run, with 24 racing on Saturday. The mushers, and their dog teams, participated in 2.2-mile and quarter-mile races. For more details, visit beargrease.com.

Sled dog leaps into the air
A dog on Ellis Miller's sled dog team leaps into the air ahead of the 2.2-mile race during the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

The 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon begins Sunday, Jan. 29, at Billy’s bar in Duluth.

Emma Hosmer and her sled dog team at the 2023 Cub Run
Emma Hosmer and her sled dog team depart from the starting area of the 2.2-mile race during the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Sled dog howling
A sled dog howls while waiting to race in the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Mike Keyport, great-grandson of John Beargrease
Mike Keyport, of Grand Portage, top center, speaks into a microphone ahead of the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Keyport is the great-grandson of John Beargrease and spoke about his great-grandfather. Keyport also served as the public address announcer for the 2023 Cub Run.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Liam and Sierra Anderson of Duluth.
Liam Anderson, 2, of Duluth, left, claps his hands while being held by his mother Sierra Anderson, of Duluth, ahead of the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday. Liam Anderson was registered for the quarter-mile race.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Youth mushers listening during a pre-race meeting at the 2023 Cub Run.
Youth mushers and spectators listen during pre-race instructions ahead of the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
The Keyport family
Mike Keyport, of Grand Portage, right, poses with his son Justin Keyport, of Stillwater, center, and grandson Calvin Keyport, 3, of Stillwater, ahead of the Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday. Mike is the great-grandson of John Beargrease, Justin is the great-great-grandson of John Beargrease and Calvin is the great-great-great-grandson of John Beargrease. Justin and Calvin rode in the lead sled to kick off the 2023 Cub Run.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Elena Freking of Finland, Min.
Elena Freking, 12, of Finland, Minnesota, gets ready to compete in the 2.2-mile race during the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday. Freking is scheduled to compete in the Beargrease 40 on Sunday, Jan. 29.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Sled dogs waiting for the 2023 Cub Run
Sled dogs await racing in the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Elena Freking and her sled dog team approach the finish of the Cub Run.
Elena Freking, 12, of Finland, Minnesota, looks to her left while she and her sled dog team approach the finish area of the 2.2-mile race during the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Jennifer Freking, a John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon musher.
Jennifer Freking, of Finland, Minnesota, looks on from the starting area of the 2.2-mile race at the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday. Freking is scheduled to compete in the 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Spectators cheer on youth mushers at the Cub Run.
Spectators cheer on the youth mushers near the starting area of the 2.2-mile race during the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Siri Nelson and her sled dog team finish the Cub Run.
Siri Nelson and her sled dog team finish the 2.2-mile race during the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Ellis Miller's sled dog team
Ellis Miller's sled dog team approaches the finish area of the 2.2-mile race during the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Elena Freking and her dad Blake Freking.
Elena Freking, 12, of Finland, Minesota, left, shares a laugh with her dad, Blake Freking, of Finland, Minnesota, after the 2.2-mile race at the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday. Blake Freking has competed in many John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathons.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Elena Freking hugs a sled dog.
Elena Freking, 12, of Finland, Minnesota, hugs one of her sled dogs after the 2.2-mile race at the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Ayden Crookston and his sled dog team race in the quarter-mile event at the Cub Run.
Ayden Crookston and his sled dog team approach the finish area of the quarter-mile race during the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Billie Thompson and Chloe Thompson race in the Cub Run.
Chloe Thompson (bib 29) races with sled dogs while her mother Billie Thompson assists during the quarter-mile event at the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Sadie Nelson races with a sled dog team in the quarter-mile event at the Cub Run.
Sadie Nelson and her sled dog team approach the finish area of the quarter-mile race during the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Little boy sitting in a dog sled before the 2023 Cub Run.
Willem Cummings, 4, of Duluth, bottom center, sits in a dog sled ahead of the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday. He was registered for the quarter-mile race.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Mike Keyport, great-grandson of John Beargrease.
Mike Keyport, of Grand Portage, speaks into a microphone ahead of the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday. Keyport is the great-grandson of John Beargrease. Keyport also served as the public address announcer for the 2023 Cub Run.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Pre-race musher meeting for the 2023 Cub Run
Terry Hukriede, trail boss for the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run, top left, gives pre-race instructions to the youth mushers at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors ahead of the races Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Youth musher pets their sled dogs at the Cub Run
Ellis Miller gives encouraging pets to sled dogs before they departed from the starting area of the 2.2-mile race during the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Ellis Miller's sled dog team reaching the finish area of the Cub Run.
Ellis Miller's sled dog team reaches the finish area of the 2.2-mile race during the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
Dan Williamson joined the Duluth News Tribune in June 2021 where he's involved in digital content such as video, photos and podcasts. Previously, he worked in television broadcasting as a Sports Director/Anchor at WDIO-TV in Duluth, Sports Director/Anchor in Bismarck, N.D., News and Sports Anchor at KSAX-TV in Alexandria, and Reporter/Photographer/Editor with the syndicated show "Life to the Max" in Eden Prairie. He was also the Development Director for the Duluth Salvation Army. Williamson grew up in Alexandria, graduated from St. Cloud State University and has lived in Duluth since 2012.
