News Local

Photos: Wednesday night at Homegrown Music Festival

Fifteen bands descend on five venues in West Duluth for Westside Wednesday. The weeklong series of concerts continues through Sunday.

musicians perform during music festival
Glitteratti fills the stage at Kom-on-Inn during the Homegrown Music Festival on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Clint Austin
By Clint Austin
Today at 1:47 PM
musicians perform during music festival
Jill Burke plays fiddle with Woodsong Souvenir at Wussow’s Concert Cafe on Wednesday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
musicians perform during music festival
Luke Moravec performs as Zeb or Zeke and the Run Away Screamings at Jade Fountain.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
musicians perform during music festival
Thor Leseman performs at Wussow’s Concert Cafe.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
musicians perform during music festival
Tim Kaiser uses a violin bow to play one of his homemade instruments at Jade Fountain.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
musicians perform during music festival
Andy Spaeth performs with Grand Holler at the Gopher Restaurant and Lounge.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
musicians perform during music festival
Fans cheer for Glitteratti during the Homegrown Music Festival.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
musical artist performing at music festival
Arts and Entertainment
RELATED: Duluth Homegrown Music Festival steps into DECC Arena
On Tuesday, Homegrown's "big venue" night featured the Gemstones paying tribute to AfroGeode, and a concluding Fenestra Funk set that inspired dozens to dance.
May 03, 2023 12:22 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

musicians perform during music festival
Fans watch as Tim Kaiser creates music at Jade Fountain.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
musicians perform during music festival
Dave Carroll performs with Glitteratti at Kom-on-Inn.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
musicians perform during music festival
A fan watches as Tim Kaiser performs at Jade Fountain.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
musicians perform during music festival
Marc Gartman performs with Glitteratti at Kom-on-Inn.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
musicians perform during music festival
Al Sparhawk performs with Glitteratti at Kom-on-Inn.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
musicians perform during music festival
Andy Spaeth performs with Grand Holler at the Gopher Restaurant and Lounge.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
musicians perform during music festival
Dave Carroll plays with Glitteratti at Kom-on-Inn.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
musicians perform during music festival
Al Sparhawk sings with Glitteratti at Kom-on-Inn.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
musicians perform during music festival
Kyle Keegan laughs while playing drums with Glitteratti at Kom-on-Inn.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
musicians perform during music festival
Festival goers navigate a narrow hallway trying to get a view of performances at Jade Fountain.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
musicians perform during music festival
Luke Moravec performs as Zeb or Zeke and the Run Away Screamings at Jade Fountain.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
musicians perform during music festival
Woodsong Souvenir performs at Wussow’s Concert Cafe.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
musicians perform during music festival
Fans watch through a doorway as Tim Kaiser creates music at Jade Fountain.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
musicians perform during music festival
Christopher David Hanson of Woodsong Souvenir introduces his 11-year-old Chihuahua, Minnow, to a fan at Wussow’s Concert Cafe.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
musicians perform during music festival
Thor Leseman performs at Wussow’s Concert Cafe.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
musicians perform during music festival
Marc Gartman sings with Glitteratti at Kom-on-Inn.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Clint Austin
By Clint Austin
A photographer at the Duluth News Tribune since August 2003.
