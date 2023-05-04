Photos: Wednesday night at Homegrown Music Festival
Fifteen bands descend on five venues in West Duluth for Westside Wednesday. The weeklong series of concerts continues through Sunday.
On Tuesday, Homegrown's "big venue" night featured the Gemstones paying tribute to AfroGeode, and a concluding Fenestra Funk set that inspired dozens to dance.
In a downtown martial arts studio, students learn to feel "the Flow" as they develop sword technique with glowing blades under the tutelage of a "Keeper Master" and a "Callusus Overlord."
The 2023 class of inductees is among the most varied in the hall's history, with women and people of color outnumbering white men.
Gordon Lightfoot, who died Monday at 84, had many hits. It's a 1976 song about a doomed freighter, though, that's drawn thousands to the Lake Superior shore.
A prop warehouse and a talent agency are among the services Northland entrepreneurs are launching to serve the region's growing film and television production industry.
"Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein," "Next to Normal," "Peter and the Starcatcher" and a sixth show yet to be announced round out the 2023-24 Main Stage season at the NorShor Theatre.
Known for his evocative lyrics and melodic compositions, Lightfoot received five Grammy nominations over the years and won 17 Juno awards, Canada's equivalent.
"Give Me A Hand" is available for purchase though Saturday as part of a charity compilation to support climate action.
Founders of the band Low will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award, Parker posthumously, at a May 9 gala. Five other artists and community leaders will also receive Arts and Culture Awards.
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
The grant bestows $5,000 on a Twin Ports band or solo artist, and comes with an opening slot at Bayfront Festival Park. Last year's winner, Emma Jeanne, said the grant "changed my world."
