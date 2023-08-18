Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Viking Octantis returns to Duluth

The Norwegian cruise liner was among the shipping sights to see Friday in the Duluth Harbor.

A passenger tender travels back toward a large cruise ship parked in the Duluth Harbor.
A passenger tender from the Viking Octantis travels in the Duluth Harbor back toward the cruise ship on Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Today at 5:14 PM
A cruise ship in the Duluth Harbor.
A pontoon boat travels near the anchored Viking Octantis in the Duluth Harbor Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A passenger tender boat travels near the Aerial Lift Bridge.
A passenger tender from the Viking Octantis travels in the Duluth Harbor near the Aerial Lift Bridge Friday while returning to the cruise ship.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A Great Lakes ship passes by a large cruise ship in the Duluth Harbor.
The Indiana Harbor passes by the anchored Viking Octantis while traveling through the Duluth Harbor toward the Aerial Lift Bridge Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Two passenger cruise tenders pass by each other in the Duluth Harbor.
Two passenger tenders from the Viking Octantis prepare to pass each other in the Duluth Harbor Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A cruise ship sits at rest in the Duluth Harbor.
Viking Octantis sits anchored in the Duluth Harbor Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A passenger tender travels in a harbor near an outdoor concert stage while a large ship sits at rest on Lake Superior.
A passenger tender from the Viking Octantis travels in the Duluth Harbor near Bayfront Festival Park Friday. In the distance, BBC Utah sits at rest on Lake Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A ship travels through the Duluth Harbor.
The Indiana Harbor travels through the Duluth Harbor toward the Aerial Lift Bridge Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A large ship travels under the Aerial Lift Bridge while a passenger tender travels in a harbor and another ship sits at rest on Lake Superior.
While the Indiana Harbor prepares to travel under the Aerial Lift Bridge, a passenger tender from the Viking Octantis travels in the Duluth Harbor Friday. In the distance, the RBC Utah sits at rest on Lake Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A passenger tender returns to the large cruise ship parked in a harbor.
A passenger tender from the Viking Octantis nears its return to the cruise ship in the Duluth Harbor Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A large ship travels under the Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth.
The Indiana Harbor travels under the Aerial Lift Bridge toward Lake Superior Friday in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A small cruise boat travels in the harbor near an outdoor concert stage.
The Vista Star travels in the Duluth Harbor near Bayfront Festival Park Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
Dan Williamson joined the Duluth News Tribune in June 2021 where he's involved in digital content such as video, photos and podcasts. Previously, he worked in television broadcasting as a Sports Director/Anchor at WDIO-TV in Duluth, Sports Director/Anchor in Bismarck, N.D., News and Sports Anchor at KSAX-TV in Alexandria, and Reporter/Photographer/Editor with the syndicated show "Life to the Max" in Eden Prairie. He was also the Development Director for the Duluth Salvation Army. Williamson grew up in Alexandria, graduated from St. Cloud State University and has lived in Duluth since 2012.
