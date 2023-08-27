6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Tribute Fest a musical cover story

The event benefits homeless veterans throughout Minnesota.

Bailey Ann, lead singer of The Band That Fell to Earth, performs as David Bowie during Tribute Fest on Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Clint Austin
Today at 8:32 PM
Melissa Ace Hicks, lead singer of the Bon Jovi tribute band Halfway There, performs during Tribute Fest on Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Fans dance to music of David Bowie performed by The Band That Fell to Earth during Tribute Fest on Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Halfway There, a Bon Jovi tribute band, plays during Tribute Fest on Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Melissa Ace Hicks, lead singer of the Bon Jovi tribute band Halfway There performs during Tribute Fest on Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Tribute Fest founder Lou Campbell addresses the crowd during Tribute Fest on Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Joseph Anderson of Duluth plays saxophone with The Band That Fell to Earth during Tribute Fest on Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Cary plays lead guitar with The Band That Fell to Earth during Tribute Fest on Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

By Clint Austin
A photographer at the Duluth News Tribune since August 2003.
