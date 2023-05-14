99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: St. Scholastica undergrads celebrate graduation

Over 500 graduate students and undergraduate students walked during the ceremonies at Burns Wellness Commons.

Female college student holding up her diploma during spring commencement.
Makenna Kroska holds up her diploma while walking back to her seat during the College of St. Scholastica's spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse on Saturday in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
Today at 8:18 PM

DULUTH — It was graduation day for hundreds of students at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth with ceremonies at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse on campus Saturday.

Spring commencement included a master's, certificate and doctorate ceremony at 11 a.m. while the undergraduate ceremony took place at 3 p.m.

According to Holly Mirau, director of media relations and communication at the College of St. Scholastica, 200 graduate students and 309 undergraduate students participated in Saturday's ceremonies. A total of 668 CSS students applied to graduate this spring.

College banner hangs above a stage while graduates line up
Framed by two undergraduate students, a banner for the College of St. Scholastica hangs behind the stage at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse ahead of spring commencement Saturday in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Students waiting for spring commencement
Students line up on the balcony inside Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse ahead of spring commencement for undergraduate students at the College of St. Scholastica Saturday in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Students lined up before college graduation.
Students gather on the balcony inside Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse ahead of spring commencement for undergraduate students at the College of St. Scholastica Saturday in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A woman giving high fives before spring commencement.
Megan Perry-Spears, College of St. Scholastica Dean of Students, high-fives people the academic procession ahead of spring commencement for undergraduate students at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Spectators and college students at spring commencement.
Undergraduate students and spectators stand during the College of St. Scholastica's spring commencement ceremony at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
College students standing during spring commencement
College of St. Scholastica undergraduate students await the start of spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
College students standing before spring commencement.
College of St. Scholastica undergraduate students await the start of spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A woman speaking at a podium on stage during spring commencement for a college.
Dr. Barbara McDonald, President of the College of St. Scholastica, addresses undergraduate students during spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Woman using her cell phone to record video
A spectator uses a mobile phone to record video during the College of St. Scholastica's spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons field house Saturday in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Female college student speaks at a podium.
Ashley Radtke delivers the student address during the College of St. Scholastica's spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
College students moving the tassel from one side of their caps to the other.
Undergraduates move the tassel on their caps from the right side to the left side during the College of St. Scholastica's spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Woman claps while standing at a podium during spring commencement for a college
Dr. Barbara McDonald, President of the College of St. Scholastica, applauds the 2023 College of St. Scholastica undergraduates during spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Two college students playing a musical piece while others look on during spring commencement.
Derek Schommer and Katelyn Schommer perform a musical piece during the College of St. Scholastica's spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Male college student walks on stage to receive his diploma
Finigan Huffington Bryan walks toward Dr. Barbara McDonald, President of the College of St. Scholastica, to receive his diploma during spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Female college student that graduated shaking hands with another college graduate
Omoyemi Davies shakes hands with a fellow undergraduate after receiving a diploma during the College of St. Scholastica's spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Male college student walks on stage to receive his diploma.
Isiah Hendrickson walks toward Dr. Barbara McDonald, President of the College of St. Scholastica, to receive his diploma during spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Female college student holds up her diploma while walking during spring commencement.
Kiersten Strate holds up her diploma while walking back to her seat during the College of St. Scholastica's spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
College student shakes hands with the college president at spring commencement.
Hunter Klund shakes hands with Dr. Barbara McDonald, President of the College of St. Scholastica, while receiving his diploma during spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
College students sitting during spring commencement.
Undergraduate students sit and wait during the College of St. Scholastica spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A decorated mortarboard worn by a graduating college student.
An undergraduate students wears a decorated mortarboard while participating in the College of St. Scholastica's spring commencement ceremony at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
People applauding at a college spring commencement.
Ryan Sandefer, College of St. Scholastica Vice President for Academic Affairs, leads the audience in a round of applause for the undergraduates during spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A female college graduate hugs her stepmother.
Janey Deutsch hugs her stepmother, Shelly Deutsch, after graduating with a degree in psychology at the College of St. Scholastica's spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

