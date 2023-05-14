Photos: St. Scholastica undergrads celebrate graduation

DULUTH — It was graduation day for hundreds of students at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth with ceremonies at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse on campus Saturday.

Spring commencement included a master's, certificate and doctorate ceremony at 11 a.m. while the undergraduate ceremony took place at 3 p.m.

According to Holly Mirau, director of media relations and communication at the College of St. Scholastica, 200 graduate students and 309 undergraduate students participated in Saturday's ceremonies. A total of 668 CSS students applied to graduate this spring.

Framed by two undergraduate students, a banner for the College of St. Scholastica hangs behind the stage at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse ahead of spring commencement Saturday in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Students line up on the balcony inside Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse ahead of spring commencement for undergraduate students at the College of St. Scholastica Saturday in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Students gather on the balcony inside Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse ahead of spring commencement for undergraduate students at the College of St. Scholastica Saturday in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Megan Perry-Spears, College of St. Scholastica Dean of Students, high-fives people the academic procession ahead of spring commencement for undergraduate students at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Undergraduate students and spectators stand during the College of St. Scholastica's spring commencement ceremony at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

College of St. Scholastica undergraduate students await the start of spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

College of St. Scholastica undergraduate students await the start of spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Dr. Barbara McDonald, President of the College of St. Scholastica, addresses undergraduate students during spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

A spectator uses a mobile phone to record video during the College of St. Scholastica's spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons field house Saturday in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Ashley Radtke delivers the student address during the College of St. Scholastica's spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Undergraduates move the tassel on their caps from the right side to the left side during the College of St. Scholastica's spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Dr. Barbara McDonald, President of the College of St. Scholastica, applauds the 2023 College of St. Scholastica undergraduates during spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Derek Schommer and Katelyn Schommer perform a musical piece during the College of St. Scholastica's spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Finigan Huffington Bryan walks toward Dr. Barbara McDonald, President of the College of St. Scholastica, to receive his diploma during spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Omoyemi Davies shakes hands with a fellow undergraduate after receiving a diploma during the College of St. Scholastica's spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Isiah Hendrickson walks toward Dr. Barbara McDonald, President of the College of St. Scholastica, to receive his diploma during spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Kiersten Strate holds up her diploma while walking back to her seat during the College of St. Scholastica's spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Hunter Klund shakes hands with Dr. Barbara McDonald, President of the College of St. Scholastica, while receiving his diploma during spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Undergraduate students sit and wait during the College of St. Scholastica spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

An undergraduate students wears a decorated mortarboard while participating in the College of St. Scholastica's spring commencement ceremony at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Ryan Sandefer, College of St. Scholastica Vice President for Academic Affairs, leads the audience in a round of applause for the undergraduates during spring commencement at Burns Wellness Commons Fieldhouse Saturday in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune