Photos: Science meets circus at Duluth Public Library

DULUTH — Steve Russell and Kobi Shaw, of Colfax, Wisconsin, made another trip up to northern Minnesota on Tuesday. For 25 years, the duo have been performing in Duluth as The Circus Science Spectacular .

The Circus Science Spectacular’s Steve Russell juggles a bowling ball, golf ball and mini-basketball while he talks to the crowd during the Kaleidoscope program Tuesday. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

On Tuesday they were in town to perform two shows for children and their families outside the Duluth Public Library as part of the Kaleidoscope program.

Typically performing at state and county fairs, the duo use the circus to teach science principles to their young audiences. The Circus Science Spectacular has performed in all 50 states and 66 countries around the world.

Kobi Shaw, right, pushes a volunteer across the stage to Steve Russell, left, as they talk about friction to the crowd. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Steve Russell shows the crowd how a bowling ball and golf ball fall at the same speed. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram