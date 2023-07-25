Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Science meets circus at Duluth Public Library

The Wisconsin duo returned Tuesday for their 25th visit.

Performers play a song on each others helmets.
Steve Russell, left, and Kobi Shaw use different-sized tubes to play a song as they bonk each other on the helmets while The Circus Science Spectacular performs during the Kaleidoscope program outside the Duluth Public Library on Tuesday.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
Today at 4:09 PM

DULUTH — Steve Russell and Kobi Shaw, of Colfax, Wisconsin, made another trip up to northern Minnesota on Tuesday. For 25 years, the duo have been performing in Duluth as The Circus Science Spectacular .

Performer juggles three different sized balls.
The Circus Science Spectacular’s Steve Russell juggles a bowling ball, golf ball and mini-basketball while he talks to the crowd during the Kaleidoscope program Tuesday.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

On Tuesday they were in town to perform two shows for children and their families outside the Duluth Public Library as part of the Kaleidoscope program.

Typically performing at state and county fairs, the duo use the circus to teach science principles to their young audiences. The Circus Science Spectacular has performed in all 50 states and 66 countries around the world.

Performers push a volunteer across the stage.
Kobi Shaw, right, pushes a volunteer across the stage to Steve Russell, left, as they talk about friction to the crowd.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Performer drops a bowling ball and golf ball.
Steve Russell shows the crowd how a bowling ball and golf ball fall at the same speed.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
