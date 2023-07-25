Photos: Science meets circus at Duluth Public Library
The Wisconsin duo returned Tuesday for their 25th visit.
DULUTH — Steve Russell and Kobi Shaw, of Colfax, Wisconsin, made another trip up to northern Minnesota on Tuesday. For 25 years, the duo have been performing in Duluth as The Circus Science Spectacular .
On Tuesday they were in town to perform two shows for children and their families outside the Duluth Public Library as part of the Kaleidoscope program.
Typically performing at state and county fairs, the duo use the circus to teach science principles to their young audiences. The Circus Science Spectacular has performed in all 50 states and 66 countries around the world.
