Photos: Rally in Duluth to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women

Friday marked the third annual National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, Two-Spirit People, and Relatives rally.

Man holds a child's dress during a public rally.
Michael Laughing Fox Charette of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa holds up a red dress to represent murdered and missing Indigenous women while participating in a round dance at the third Annual National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, Two-Spirit People, and Relatives rally at Duluth City Hall Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Today at 5:49 PM

DULUTH — Many gathered in front of Duluth City Hall on Friday for the third annual National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, Two-Spirit People and Relatives rally.

The event went from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and featured a Red Shawl Round Dance to honor survivors of violence and missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Proclamations from Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and Superior Mayor Jim Paine as well as the lighting of Enger Tower red were also scheduled for the day of awareness.

People participating in a round dance at a public rally.
People participate in a round dance in front of Duluth City Hall Friday during the third Annual National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, Two-Spirit People and Relatives rally.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A young boy and two men singing and playing drums at an outdoor rally.
Skyler Stillday, 12, of Duluth, right, his father Brian Stillway Jr. of Duluth, center, and Nigigoons Martin, of the Fond du Lac Reservation, sing and play drums during a round dance at the third Annual National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, Two-Spirit People and Relatives rally at Duluth City Hall Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
People participating in a round dance during an outdoor rally.
People participate in a round dance in front of Duluth City Hall Friday during the third Annual National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, Two-Spirit People and Relatives rally.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A man holding a red dress for a child during an outdoor rally.
Michael Laughing Fox Charette of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa holds up a red dress to represent murdered and missing Indigenous women while participating in a round dance at the third Annual National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, Two-Spirit People and Relatives rally at Duluth City Hall Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A woman holding a sign under her arm at an outdoor rally.
Tara Voeltz, of Duluth, holds her phone and a sign while attending the third Annual National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, Two-Spirit People and Relatives rally at Duluth City Hall Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
People gathered on the front steps of city hall during an outdoor rally.
People gather in front of Duluth City Hall during a break at the third Annual National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, Two-Spirit People and Relatives rally Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Dan Williamson joined the Duluth News Tribune in June 2021 where he's involved in digital content such as video, photos and podcasts. Previously, he worked in television broadcasting as a Sports Director/Anchor at WDIO-TV in Duluth, Sports Director/Anchor in Bismarck, N.D., News and Sports Anchor at KSAX-TV in Alexandria, and Reporter/Photographer/Editor with the syndicated show "Life to the Max" in Eden Prairie. He was also the Development Director for the Duluth Salvation Army. Williamson grew up in Alexandria, graduated from St. Cloud State University and has lived in Duluth since 2012.
