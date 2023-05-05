Photos: Rally in Duluth to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women

DULUTH — Many gathered in front of Duluth City Hall on Friday for the third annual National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, Two-Spirit People and Relatives rally.

The event went from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and featured a Red Shawl Round Dance to honor survivors of violence and missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Proclamations from Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and Superior Mayor Jim Paine as well as the lighting of Enger Tower red were also scheduled for the day of awareness.

People participate in a round dance in front of Duluth City Hall Friday during the third Annual National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, Two-Spirit People and Relatives rally. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Skyler Stillday, 12, of Duluth, right, his father Brian Stillway Jr. of Duluth, center, and Nigigoons Martin, of the Fond du Lac Reservation, sing and play drums during a round dance at the third Annual National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, Two-Spirit People and Relatives rally at Duluth City Hall Friday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Michael Laughing Fox Charette of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa holds up a red dress to represent murdered and missing Indigenous women while participating in a round dance at the third Annual National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, Two-Spirit People and Relatives rally at Duluth City Hall Friday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Tara Voeltz, of Duluth, holds her phone and a sign while attending the third Annual National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, Two-Spirit People and Relatives rally at Duluth City Hall Friday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune