6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Photos and video: Oars and more at Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival

The event is put on by the Rotary Club of Superior.

dragon boating in lagoon
Minnesota Dragon Boat Club - Rose paddles back to the dock after racing during the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Barker’s Island in Superior.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Clint Austin
By Clint Austin
Today at 9:16 PM
dragon boating in lagoon
LSCHC Chameleons paddles in a race during the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Barker’s Island in Superior.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

dragon boating in lagoon
John Herbertz of Duluth is dressed as a chameleon while drumming for the LSCHC Chameleons during the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Barker’s Island in Superior.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
dragon boating in lagoon
A dragon head glides over the water during the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Barker’s Island in Superior.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
dragon boating in lagoon
Fredrick Bullet of Superior wears a ghillie suit while drumming during the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Barker’s Island in Superior.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
dragon boating in lagoon
Kilohana paddles in a heat race during the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Barker’s Island in Superior.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
dragon boating in lagoon
Paddlers move a dragon boat down course while racing during the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Barker’s Island in Superior.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Clint Austin
By Clint Austin
A photographer at the Duluth News Tribune since August 2003.
What To Read Next
concerts at Bayfront Festival Park
Local
Photos: Tribute Fest a musical cover story
1h ago
 · 
By  Clint Austin
ClosedRamp1).jpg
Local
Duluth reconsiders parking requirements
4h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
DNTletters.JPG
Local
Weekly Wave: Duluth beats the heat ... always
10h ago
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Superior Hiking Trail
Northland Outdoors
What's the future of the Superior Hiking Trail?
16h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Workers prepare food in trailer at state fair
Lifestyle
Duluth's New Scenic Cafe takes Scenic 61 trailer to State Fair
11h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Dr. Ricard Puumala
Local
Longtime Carlton County coroner, family doctor leaves legacy
1d ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
UMD women's soccer
College
Disappointing finish to last season fuels UMD women's soccer team
9h ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski