Saturday, August 26
Sections
Photos and video: Oars and more at Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival
The event is put on by the Rotary Club of Superior.
Minnesota Dragon Boat Club - Rose paddles back to the dock after racing during the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Barker’s Island in Superior.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By
Clint Austin
Today at 9:16 PM
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
LSCHC Chameleons paddles in a race during the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Barker’s Island in Superior.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
John Herbertz of Duluth is dressed as a chameleon while drumming for the LSCHC Chameleons during the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Barker’s Island in Superior.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
A dragon head glides over the water during the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Barker’s Island in Superior.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Fredrick Bullet of Superior wears a ghillie suit while drumming during the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Barker’s Island in Superior.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Kilohana paddles in a heat race during the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Barker’s Island in Superior.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Paddlers move a dragon boat down course while racing during the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Barker’s Island in Superior.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
By
Clint Austin
A photographer at the Duluth News Tribune since August 2003.
Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
