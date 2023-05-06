Photos: University of Minnesota Duluth sends graduates into the world

DULUTH — Friends and family gathered at Amsoil Arena on Saturday to celebrate the graduation of Univeristy of Minnesota Duluth students.

Soon-to-be graduates of the University of Minnesota Duluth walk into Amsoil Arena for the commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 6. Jimmy Lovrien / Duluth News Tribune

At the 10 a.m. commencement ceremony for the graduates of the College of Education and Human Service Professions and the Labovitz School of Business and Economics, Interim Chancellor David McMillan noted it was UMD's 123rd graduating class but only its 121st commencement ceremony — the 2020 and 2021 ceremonies were not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commencement ceremony for the Swenson College of Science and Engineering and College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences was held Saturday afternoon.

University of Minnesota Duluth Interim Chancellor David McMillan applauds soon-to-be graduates entering the commencement ceremony at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, May 6. Jimmy Lovrien / Duluth News Tribune

Spectators and graduates stand for The Star-Spangled Banner at the University of Minnesota Duluth's commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 6. Jimmy Lovrien / Duluth News Tribune

University of Minnesota Duluth students sit and wait for their turn to walk across the stage during the commencement ceremony at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, May 6. Jimmy Lovrien / Duluth News Tribune

Alexa Tessmann, who earned a degree in marketing, bites her honor medallion and flexes her muscles after spotting her family in the crowd at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, May 6. Jimmy Lovrien / Duluth News Tribune

University of Minnesota Duluth Interim Chancellor Dave McMillan reaches out to shake hands with a graduating student during the commencement ceremony at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, May 6. Jimmy Lovrien / Duluth News Tribune