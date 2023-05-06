99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Photos: University of Minnesota Duluth sends graduates into the world

The University of Minnesota Duluth's class of 2023 receives their degrees.

A man wearing a cap and gown high fives two women taking photos of him with their phones.
Munyoilce Ngigi high fives his mom Joyce Ngigi (left) and aunt Stella Kinlonzo after the University of Minnesota Duluth's commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 6 at Amsoil Arena. Ngigi earned a marketing degree from UMD.
Jimmy Lovrien / Duluth News Tribune
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Today at 5:07 PM

DULUTH — Friends and family gathered at Amsoil Arena on Saturday to celebrate the graduation of Univeristy of Minnesota Duluth students.

Women wearing caps, gowns and stoles walk through a hallway.
Soon-to-be graduates of the University of Minnesota Duluth walk into Amsoil Arena for the commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 6.
Jimmy Lovrien / Duluth News Tribune

At the 10 a.m. commencement ceremony for the graduates of the College of Education and Human Service Professions and the Labovitz School of Business and Economics, Interim Chancellor David McMillan noted it was UMD's 123rd graduating class but only its 121st commencement ceremony — the 2020 and 2021 ceremonies were not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

University of Minnesota Duluth and Lake Superior
Local
What’s the first ‘normal’ year of college been like at UMD?
Shortly before Saturday’s commencement, the News Tribune spoke to four graduating seniors about how COVID-19 impacted their college years
May 05, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen

The commencement ceremony for the Swenson College of Science and Engineering and College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences was held Saturday afternoon.

A man wearing a cap and gown claps as graduates walk by.
University of Minnesota Duluth Interim Chancellor David McMillan applauds soon-to-be graduates entering the commencement ceremony at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, May 6.
Jimmy Lovrien / Duluth News Tribune
An arena full of spectators and graduates stands for the Star-Spangled Banner.
Spectators and graduates stand for The Star-Spangled Banner at the University of Minnesota Duluth's commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 6.
Jimmy Lovrien / Duluth News Tribune
Students in caps and gowns sit on folding chairs inside an arena.
University of Minnesota Duluth students sit and wait for their turn to walk across the stage during the commencement ceremony at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, May 6.
Jimmy Lovrien / Duluth News Tribune
A woman wearing a cap and gown bites a medal and flexes her biceps
Alexa Tessmann, who earned a degree in marketing, bites her honor medallion and flexes her muscles after spotting her family in the crowd at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, May 6.
Jimmy Lovrien / Duluth News Tribune
A man and woman in caps and gowns shake hands.
University of Minnesota Duluth Interim Chancellor Dave McMillan reaches out to shake hands with a graduating student during the commencement ceremony at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, May 6.
Jimmy Lovrien / Duluth News Tribune
A man and woman wearing caps and gowns shake hands.
Levi Yang, who graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth, receives his marketing and professional sales degrees on stage at the Saturday, May 6 commencement ceremony at Amsoil Arena.
Jimmy Lovrien / Duluth News Tribune

Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
What To Read Next
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Scanlon man loses bid to overturn life sentence for kidnapping, raping woman
May 06, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Wisconsin State Highway No. 35 opened 100 years ago
May 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Duluth Brief.jpg
Local
Person hospitalized after rock goes through windshield in Two Harbors
May 05, 2023 09:05 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
University of Minnesota Duluth and Lake Superior
Local
What’s the first ‘normal’ year of college been like at UMD?
May 05, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
awards ceremony
Sports
At DECC Athletic Hall of Fame banquet, community receives accolades
May 05, 2023 08:43 AM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
Woman laughs while sitting on rocks.
Members Only
Business
Minnesota woman opens North Shore nature arts school
May 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
D431C15C-6155-4FC2-9580-BE1023D7D323.jpg
News
Education cohort program connects UMD with Indigenous cultures
May 06, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine