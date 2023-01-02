99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Photos: Ice watching in Duluth’s Canal Park

Folks watch as harbor ice floats out to Lake Superior.

Folks watch as large chunks of ice flow under the Aerial Lift Bridge
Folks watch as large chunks of ice flow under the Aerial Lift Bridge out into Lake Superior on Monday.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
January 02, 2023 03:28 PM
On a chilly Monday afternoon, folks that were out in Duluth’s Canal Park didn’t get to see a ship make its way out to Lake Superior, but they did get to see ice chunks from the harbor float under the Aerial Lift Bridge and out into the big lake.

Tourists gather to watch as large chunks of ice flow out of the harbor
Tourists gather to watch as large chunks of ice flow out of the harbor into Lake Superior.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
A group of people cross over the Aerial Lift Bridge after watching ice float out into Lake Superior
A group of people cross over the Aerial Lift Bridge after watching ice.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

