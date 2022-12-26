Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, December 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: H. Lee White departs Duluth

The 691-foot-long ship left Duluth on Monday

691 foot long cargo ship departs Duluth in winter
The laker H. Lee White enters the open waters of Lake Superior from Duluth on Monday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Clint Austin
By Clint Austin
December 26, 2022 01:29 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
tugboat Duluth in winter
The tugboat Missouri pushes ice out of the way for the H. Lee White. The tug is operated by Great Lakes Towing Company.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
woman waits as 691 foot long cargo ship departs Duluth in winter
Ally Gronseth of Bloomington, Minnesota, waits for the laker H. Lee White to depart through the ship canal.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
691 foot long cargo ship departs Duluth in winter
The laker H. Lee White enters the ship canal.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Crewmember on deck of 691 foot long cargo ship departs Duluth in winter
A crew member stands watch on the deck of the laker H. Lee White.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
691 foot long cargo ship departs Duluth in winter
The H. Lee White departs through the Duluth ship canal. The ship is 691 feet long and is owned by the American Steamship Company.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
ice on 691 foot long cargo ship departing Duluth in winter
Ice formations on the bow of the H. Lee White seem to glow in the sunlight.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
691 foot long cargo ship departs Duluth through ice in winter
Plates of ice fill the foreground at the H. Lee White heads to open water.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Related Topics: DULUTHSHIPPINGLAKE SUPERIOR
Clint Austin
By Clint Austin
A photographer at the Duluth News Tribune since August 2003.
What to read next
Blizzard walk
Local
Power being restored for Cook County residents
Much of the county has experienced power outages this weekend as the region was hit by wind gusts of up to 74 mph. Conditions began to improve going into Christmas Day.
December 25, 2022 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
WCT.stock.broadband.13
Local
Duluth sets aside funds for potential fiber optics system
The city now has placed more than $1.9 million in a "Broadband Enterprise Fund."
December 25, 2022 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, Rocky Mountain Energy closed uranium exploration office in Barnum
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
December 24, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Duluth SNOWSTORM
Local
Blizzard, storm warnings, power outages continue as winds increase Friday
South Shore snowbelt could see more snow into Christmas Day.
December 23, 2022 08:20 PM
 · 
By  John Myers