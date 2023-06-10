Graduation Day for Harbor City International School

DULUTH — Harbor City International School celebrated the graduation of 31 students in its Class of 2023 with a ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica.

Twenty-nine students participated in the ceremony. Harbor City International School math teacher Krissa Brown gave the keynote address while Eleanor Ness and Anna-Moon Wigren delivered student speeches and Grace Herried performed "Impressions on Blue" on the piano.

Harbor City International School is a college preparatory, public high school that is located at 332 West Michigan Street, Suite 300 in Duluth.

Members of the Harbor City International School Class of 2023 gather on stage ahead of their graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Harbor City International School executive director Tim Tydlacka, right, leads the audience in applause for the Class of 2023 during their graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Harbor City International School math teacher Krissa Boman addresses members of the Class of 2023 while delivering the keynote address during their graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Eleanor Ness takes a moment after expressing emotion while delivering a student speech at the Harbor City International School Class of 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Skye Murray extends a hand to Eleanor Ness, who wipes her eyes, after giving a student speech at the Harbor City International School Class of 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Grace Herried performs "Impressions on Blue" on piano during the Harbor City International School Class of 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Framed by spectators, Anna-Moon Wigren delivers a student speech at the Harbor City International School Class of 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Connor Anderson reaches to receive his diploma from Harbor City International School Registrar/Technology Coordinator Matt Dexter during the Class of 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Dantay Lees-Howell smiles while waiting to receive his diploma during the Harbor City International School Class of 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Luke Butler pauses to hold up his diploma during the Harbor City International School Class of 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune