Graduation Day for Harbor City International School

DULUTH — Harbor City International School celebrated the graduation of 31 students in its Class of 2023 with a ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica.
Twenty-nine students participated in the ceremony. Harbor City International School math teacher Krissa Brown gave the keynote address while Eleanor Ness and Anna-Moon Wigren delivered student speeches and Grace Herried performed "Impressions on Blue" on the piano.
Harbor City International School is a college preparatory, public high school that is located at 332 West Michigan Street, Suite 300 in Duluth.
