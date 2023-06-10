99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Graduation Day for Harbor City International School

29 students participated in the graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica.

A high school student receives her diploma during a graduation ceremony.
Sacha Dunaiski receivers her diploma during the Harbor City International School Class of 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
Today at 3:54 PM

DULUTH — Harbor City International School celebrated the graduation of 31 students in its Class of 2023 with a ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica.

Twenty-nine students participated in the ceremony. Harbor City International School math teacher Krissa Brown gave the keynote address while Eleanor Ness and Anna-Moon Wigren delivered student speeches and Grace Herried performed "Impressions on Blue" on the piano.

Harbor City International School is a college preparatory, public high school that is located at 332 West Michigan Street, Suite 300 in Duluth.

Students stand on stage during their graduation ceremony.
Members of the Harbor City International School Class of 2023 gather on stage ahead of their graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Students stand on stage while a man behind a podium and the audience all clap during a graduation ceremony.
Harbor City International School executive director Tim Tydlacka, right, leads the audience in applause for the Class of 2023 during their graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A woman looks at high school students while giving a keynote speech at their graduation ceremony.
Harbor City International School math teacher Krissa Boman addresses members of the Class of 2023 while delivering the keynote address during their graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A student gets emotional while giving a speech at a high school graduation ceremony.
Eleanor Ness takes a moment after expressing emotion while delivering a student speech at the Harbor City International School Class of 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A student wipes her eyes while another student holds her hand during a high school graduation ceremony.
Skye Murray extends a hand to Eleanor Ness, who wipes her eyes, after giving a student speech at the Harbor City International School Class of 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A student plays piano during a high school graduation ceremony.
Grace Herried performs "Impressions on Blue" on piano during the Harbor City International School Class of 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A high school student stands at a podium while giving a speech during a graduation ceremony.
Framed by spectators, Anna-Moon Wigren delivers a student speech at the Harbor City International School Class of 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A high school student receives his diploma during a graduation ceremony.
Connor Anderson reaches to receive his diploma from Harbor City International School Registrar/Technology Coordinator Matt Dexter during the Class of 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A high school students smiles during a graduation ceremony.
Dantay Lees-Howell smiles while waiting to receive his diploma during the Harbor City International School Class of 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A high school student holds up his diploma during a graduation ceremony.
Luke Butler pauses to hold up his diploma during the Harbor City International School Class of 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
High school students moving their tassels during a graduation ceremony.
Members of the Harbor City International School Class of 2023 move their tassels from right to left to signify their status as high school graduates Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Dan Williamson joined the Duluth News Tribune in June 2021 where he's involved in digital content such as video, photos and podcasts. Previously, he worked in television broadcasting as a Sports Director/Anchor at WDIO-TV in Duluth, Sports Director/Anchor in Bismarck, N.D., News and Sports Anchor at KSAX-TV in Alexandria, and Reporter/Photographer/Editor with the syndicated show "Life to the Max" in Eden Prairie. He was also the Development Director for the Duluth Salvation Army. Williamson grew up in Alexandria, graduated from St. Cloud State University and has lived in Duluth since 2012.
