SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Gobble Gallop runners compete pre-feast

A total of 1,295 runners finished the 5K and 81 competitors completed the Tough Turkey 1 Mile on Thursday in Duluth.

people running road race in Thankgiving themed clothing
Dressed in a turkey costume, Amery Robinson, of Duluth, runs during the Gobble Gallop 5K along London Road on Thursday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
November 24, 2022 04:25 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Scott Behling, 32, Duluth, claimed the Gobble Gallop men’s and overall titles Thursday morning for the second-consecutive year. He clocked a time of 15:12, three seconds faster than in 2021. A total of 1,295 runners finished the 5K.

people running road race in Thankgiving themed clothing
Overall winner Scott Behling, of Duluth, approaches the finish line during the Gobble Gallop 5K along London Road on Thursday in Duluth. Behling finished the race in 15 minutes and nine seconds.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

John Curley, 29, Duluth, finished second in the men’s race in 15:29, followed by Kendall Hill, 24, Duluth, just one second behind Curley.

Chelsey Youngberg, 28, Duluth, won the women’s race in 17:57, followed by Jazleen Malherek, 15, Plymouth, Minnesota, 18:26, and Elizabeth Jarocki, 21, Duluth, 19:22.

people running road race in Thankgiving themed clothing
Jazleen Malherek, 15, of Plymouth, Minn., raises her arms as she crosses the finish line during the Gobble Gallop 5K on Thursday. Malherek came in second place to Chelsey Youngberg with a time of 18 minutes and 26 seconds.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Gobble Gallop had three nonbinary finishers, all of Duluth: Gray Gustafson, 17, 31:12; Spencer Popham, 24, 39:37; and Ethan Hollinger, 30, 44:01.

A total of 81 competitors finished the Tough Turkey 1 Mile, also Thursday morning. Jonah Greensmith, 12, Duluth, claimed the men’s and overall titles in 7:59.

ADVERTISEMENT

people running road race in Thankgiving themed clothing
Tyler Northey, of Esko, raises his arms near the finish line during the Gobble Gallop 5K on Thursday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Placing second in the men’s race was Sterling Prevost, 7, Rice Lake, Wisconsin, 8:19, and in third was Leo Olson, 10, Duluth, 8:37.

Milly Greensmith, 9, Duluth, won the women’s title in 9:31. Laura Greensmith, 42, Duluth, placed second in 9:32 and Kate Finn, 45, De Pere, Wisconsin, placed third in 10:15.

Duluth Running Co. organized the Gobble Gallop and Tough Turkey 1 Mile, as well as the Gobble Giddy Up 1/4 Mile. The races started and finished on London Road between 12th and 13th avenues east.

Complete race results are available at mtecresults.com/race/show/14502/2022_Gobble_Gallop-Gobble_Gallop_5K .

people running road race in Thankgiving themed clothing
Runners leave the starting line during the Gobble Gallop 5K along London Road on Thursday in Duluth. Overall winner Scott Behling is pictured left of center with yellow gloves and a Lake Effect jersey.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
people running road race in Thankgiving themed clothing
Roger Larson, of Duluth, is dressed as a Pilgrim while running during the Gobble Gallop 5K on Thursday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
people running road race in Thankgiving themed clothing
Michael Downing, of Clive, Iowa, wears a turkey hat while running in the Gobble Gallop 5K on Thursday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Related Topics: DULUTHEVENTS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
SolarGettyImages-901479006.jpg
Local
Duluth garners $1 million in federal funding to explore solar energy options
The city could use a Department of Energy award to make water flow uphill more economically.
December 21, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
A man in an orange jail jumpsuit with a chin-strap beard and goatee sits in a courtroom.
Local
Men who accused another in fatal stabbing of Ashland man may be the killers, defense argues
George Ortiz is accused of stabbing Phillip Dewey Bergquist multiple times before rolling him into the Red River in North Dakota.
December 21, 2022 02:59 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
21dec18_0988.jpg
Local
Wednesday print edition delayed due to USPS delivery issues
Affected News Tribune subscribers can still read the newspaper online at epaper.duluthnewstribune.com.
December 21, 2022 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kevin Dupuis, right, the Chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, holds up his new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives tribal license plate given to him by Roger Smith during a ceremony
Local
Fond du Lac, Bois Forte bands unveil tribal license plates raising MMIR awareness
The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.
December 21, 2022 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler