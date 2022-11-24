Photos: Gobble Gallop runners compete pre-feast

DULUTH — Scott Behling, 32, Duluth, claimed the Gobble Gallop men’s and overall titles Thursday morning for the second-consecutive year. He clocked a time of 15:12, three seconds faster than in 2021. A total of 1,295 runners finished the 5K.

Overall winner Scott Behling, of Duluth, approaches the finish line during the Gobble Gallop 5K along London Road on Thursday in Duluth. Behling finished the race in 15 minutes and nine seconds. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

John Curley, 29, Duluth, finished second in the men’s race in 15:29, followed by Kendall Hill, 24, Duluth, just one second behind Curley.

Chelsey Youngberg, 28, Duluth, won the women’s race in 17:57, followed by Jazleen Malherek, 15, Plymouth, Minnesota, 18:26, and Elizabeth Jarocki, 21, Duluth, 19:22.

Jazleen Malherek, 15, of Plymouth, Minn., raises her arms as she crosses the finish line during the Gobble Gallop 5K on Thursday. Malherek came in second place to Chelsey Youngberg with a time of 18 minutes and 26 seconds. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Gobble Gallop had three nonbinary finishers, all of Duluth: Gray Gustafson, 17, 31:12; Spencer Popham, 24, 39:37; and Ethan Hollinger, 30, 44:01.

A total of 81 competitors finished the Tough Turkey 1 Mile, also Thursday morning. Jonah Greensmith, 12, Duluth, claimed the men’s and overall titles in 7:59.

Tyler Northey, of Esko, raises his arms near the finish line during the Gobble Gallop 5K on Thursday. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Placing second in the men’s race was Sterling Prevost, 7, Rice Lake, Wisconsin, 8:19, and in third was Leo Olson, 10, Duluth, 8:37.

Milly Greensmith, 9, Duluth, won the women’s title in 9:31. Laura Greensmith, 42, Duluth, placed second in 9:32 and Kate Finn, 45, De Pere, Wisconsin, placed third in 10:15.

Duluth Running Co. organized the Gobble Gallop and Tough Turkey 1 Mile, as well as the Gobble Giddy Up 1/4 Mile. The races started and finished on London Road between 12th and 13th avenues east.

Complete race results are available at mtecresults.com/race/show/14502/2022_Gobble_Gallop-Gobble_Gallop_5K .

Runners leave the starting line during the Gobble Gallop 5K along London Road on Thursday in Duluth. Overall winner Scott Behling is pictured left of center with yellow gloves and a Lake Effect jersey. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Roger Larson, of Duluth, is dressed as a Pilgrim while running during the Gobble Gallop 5K on Thursday. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune