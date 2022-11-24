Photos: Gobble Gallop runners compete pre-feast
A total of 1,295 runners finished the 5K and 81 competitors completed the Tough Turkey 1 Mile on Thursday in Duluth.
DULUTH — Scott Behling, 32, Duluth, claimed the Gobble Gallop men’s and overall titles Thursday morning for the second-consecutive year. He clocked a time of 15:12, three seconds faster than in 2021. A total of 1,295 runners finished the 5K.
John Curley, 29, Duluth, finished second in the men’s race in 15:29, followed by Kendall Hill, 24, Duluth, just one second behind Curley.
Chelsey Youngberg, 28, Duluth, won the women’s race in 17:57, followed by Jazleen Malherek, 15, Plymouth, Minnesota, 18:26, and Elizabeth Jarocki, 21, Duluth, 19:22.
The Gobble Gallop had three nonbinary finishers, all of Duluth: Gray Gustafson, 17, 31:12; Spencer Popham, 24, 39:37; and Ethan Hollinger, 30, 44:01.
A total of 81 competitors finished the Tough Turkey 1 Mile, also Thursday morning. Jonah Greensmith, 12, Duluth, claimed the men’s and overall titles in 7:59.
Placing second in the men’s race was Sterling Prevost, 7, Rice Lake, Wisconsin, 8:19, and in third was Leo Olson, 10, Duluth, 8:37.
Milly Greensmith, 9, Duluth, won the women’s title in 9:31. Laura Greensmith, 42, Duluth, placed second in 9:32 and Kate Finn, 45, De Pere, Wisconsin, placed third in 10:15.
Duluth Running Co. organized the Gobble Gallop and Tough Turkey 1 Mile, as well as the Gobble Giddy Up 1/4 Mile. The races started and finished on London Road between 12th and 13th avenues east.
Complete race results are available at mtecresults.com/race/show/14502/2022_Gobble_Gallop-Gobble_Gallop_5K .