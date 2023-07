DULUTH — The American Mariner crept through fog on Lake Superior as it carried limestone toward the Aerial Lift Bridge before docking just before 6 a.m. Monday.

The lake freighter, a frequent visitor to the port, was built in 1980 and is owned by American Steamship Co. It is 730 feet long and 78 feet wide.

The American Mariner moves toward he Aerial Lift Bridge. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram