Photos: FinnFest debuts in Duluth

DULUTH — From Wednesday-Sunday, the unofficial colors of the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center might as well be white and blue, the colors of Finland’s flag.

FinnFest, which will call Duluth home for the next five years, began Wednesday and will run through Sunday with a wide variety of activities all around the area.

Woodworker Pekka Olson, left, of Tapiola, Mich., talks to a FinnFest visitor at the Tori in Pioneer Hall at the DECC on Thursday afternoon, July 27, 2023. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Pekka Olson, of Tapiola, Mich., carves a bird at the Tori in Pioneer Hall on Thursday. Olson has been working with wood all his life. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Alana Maijala, of Virginia, ties part of her himmeli, a Finnish straw decoration, in the Tori on Thursday. Maijala has been creating himmelis for over 20 years after learning how to make them at her local chapter of the Ladies of Kaleva. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

FinnFest visitors learn the art of Asahi within eyesight of the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge at the DECC on Thursday. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Visitors at FinnFest shop for Scandinavian goods in the Tori at Pioneer Hall. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

An abundance of Finnish memorabilia can be purchased at the Tori. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Visitors walk past FinnFest T-shirts at the Tori. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram