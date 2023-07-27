Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: FinnFest debuts in Duluth

The festival, which made a five-year commitment to the city, is Wednesday-Sunday.

Woman paints Rosemaling.
Tara Austin, of Duluth, works on rosemaling at her booth at the Tori ("open marketplace" in Finnish) in Pioneer Hall at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center on Thursday afternoon during FinnFest. She learned the decorative folk art in 2015 at the North House Folk School in Grand Marais.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Jed Carlson
DULUTH — From Wednesday-Sunday, the unofficial colors of the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center might as well be white and blue, the colors of Finland’s flag.

FinnFest, which will call Duluth home for the next five years, began Wednesday and will run through Sunday with a wide variety of activities all around the area.

Artist talks to festival goers.
Woodworker Pekka Olson, left, of Tapiola, Mich., talks to a FinnFest visitor at the Tori in Pioneer Hall at the DECC on Thursday afternoon, July 27, 2023.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Knife cuts through wood.
Pekka Olson, of Tapiola, Mich., carves a bird at the Tori in Pioneer Hall on Thursday. Olson has been working with wood all his life.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Artist works on himmeli.
Alana Maijala, of Virginia, ties part of her himmeli, a Finnish straw decoration, in the Tori on Thursday. Maijala has been creating himmelis for over 20 years after learning how to make them at her local chapter of the Ladies of Kaleva.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Visitors learn the art of Asahi.
FinnFest visitors learn the art of Asahi within eyesight of the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge at the DECC on Thursday.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Folks shop.
Visitors at FinnFest shop for Scandinavian goods in the Tori at Pioneer Hall.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Folks shop at festival.
An abundance of Finnish memorabilia can be purchased at the Tori.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Folks walk by festival shirts.
Visitors walk past FinnFest T-shirts at the Tori.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Car has Finnish flag on its side.
A vehicle adorned with a Finnish flag is parked in the DECC lot outside the FinnFest doors Thursday.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Jed Carlson joined the Superior Telegram in February 2001 as a photographer. He grew up in Willmar, Minnesota. He graduated from Ridgewater Community College in Willmar, then from Minnesota State Moorhead with a major in mass communications with an emphasis in photojournalism.
