Photos: Duluth elementary students put on Halloween parade
Students from Stowe Elementary donned costumes Monday and took to the streets in Gary-New Duluth.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Boyle previously served as board chair in 2019.
Officers will serve in their positions for one year.
Also in today’s episode, we say goodbye to a memorable dog, and more.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.