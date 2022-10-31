99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Duluth elementary students put on Halloween parade

Students from Stowe Elementary donned costumes Monday and took to the streets in Gary-New Duluth.

Halloween parade.
Stowe Elementary students march past Halloween decorations during the school’s annual Halloween parade Monday.
Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune
Steve Kuchera
By Steve Kuchera
October 31, 2022 03:36 PM
Halloween parade.
A Stowe Elementary student in costume shades his eyes during Monday’s Halloween parade.
Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune
Halloween parade.
Stowe Elementary Principal Jessa Cook records Monday’s Halloween parade.
Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune
Halloween parade.
A big red dog leads a section of Monday’s Stowe Elementary parade.
Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune
Halloween parade.
Duluth firefighter Corwin Groom hands out treats to marchers at the end of the parade route Monday.
Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune

Related Topics: DULUTH PUBLIC SCHOOLSEVENTSEDUCATIONPHOTO GALLERIES
Steve Kuchera
By Steve Kuchera
Steve Kuchera is a retired Duluth News Tribune photographer.
